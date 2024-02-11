Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea obtain marriage license in Nevada, records show

Usher and his longtime girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nev., before the "U Got It Bad" singer headlined the halftime show at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas Sunday night, E! News reported.

Although a marriage certificate has not yet been filed, according to E! News, a marriage license is a big step toward tying the knot in Sin City. It is unclear if the couple has indeed gotten married or if they still plan to do so.

The couple already share a 3-year-old daughter named Sovereign Bo, who recently appeared in the music video for her dad's single, "Ruin."

"My Threenager made her first acting debut in her Daddy’s New single “Ruin” 🥲❤️ Sovereign… Mommy couldn’t be prouder," Goicoechea wrote on Instagram along with a Reel of the music video.

A wedding would be the ultimate ending for what has already been a trumendous time in Las Vegas for Usher, who put on quite the show at the Super Bowl that included Alicia Keys, Lil’ Jon, Ludacris, will.i.am, Jermaine Dupri and H.E.R.

Leading up to the performance, Usher spoke about what it meant to him to be in the Super Bowl halftime show, which he labeled as "One performance. 30 years in the making."

"I’ve been doing this for 30 years," Usher said in an interview with Vogue last month, which did also receive some criticism for its cover photo. "I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it’s a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point."

"People will tune in for a football game, but I hope when they look at that halftime performance, I’m hoping they walk away with something that’s healing them," Usher continued. "Something that makes them feel hopeful, and not just look at the past, but have hope for the future, and have hope for a different type of future than we’re looking at right now in the present."

