2023 French Open men's semifinals how to watch, schedule, odds

With the 2023 French Open coming to a close, a new champion will be crowned on Sunday.

There's still a lot of work to do for the four men left in the draw before they can set their sights on the tournament's hefty paycheck and iconic trophy.

Whether in the stands of Philippe-Chatrier or from the comfort of your home, you'll want to catch the intense action as it unfolds this weekend.

So here's everything you need to know about the French Open men's semifinals, including how to watch and some of the odds:

Who is in the 2023 French Open men's semifinal?

The semifinals will feature No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 3 Novak Djokovic and No. 22 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 4 Casper Ruud.

When is the 2023 French Open men's semifinal?

The first semifinal, featuring Alcaraz-Djokovic will be at approximately 8:45 a.m. ET while Zverev-Ruud will follow.

Where is the 2023 French Open men's semifinal?

Both of the men's semifinals will take place on the stadium court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris, France.

How to watch the 2023 French Open men's semifinal:

The men's semifinal will be streamed on NBC and Peacock, beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Tennis Channel will cover the action ahead of NBC's broadcast.

Who is expected to win the 2023 French Open?

Carlos Alcaraz is expected to win the French Open, according to our partner PointsBet. The odds are as follows:

Carlos Alcaraz, -140

Novak Djokovic, +215

Alexander Zverev, +215

Casper Ruud, +1000

When is the 2023 French Open men's final?

The French Open men's final will take place on Saturday with the coverage starting at 9 a.m. ET. The action will be available on NBC and Peacock.

Who is in the 2023 French Open men's final?

The French Open men's final will be between the winners of Djokovic-Alcaraz and Zverev-Ruud.

