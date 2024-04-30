How much do winners get per round at the 2024 French Open?

Paris, the home of the 2024 French Open and Summer Olympics, is about to have an action-packed tennis season.

Starting with the second Grand Slam of the year, players will be strutting their best clay court slides in hopes of winning the tournament's massive purse.

Last year, tennis fans saw Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek take home titles. While these players have a lot of ranking points to defend, there's a whole lot more money to be earned as well.

Ahead of the competition set for May 26 - June 9, let's take a look at how much money players can earn in the tournament:

What is the total purse at the 2024 French Open?

The total sum of prize money comes to $57.1 million, up 7.82% on 2023's tournament.

The prize money increase is most clearly reflected in the first three rounds whereas later in the tournament, a more measured rise is seen.

How much do players earn per round in singles at the 2024 French Open?

Here is the prize money for men and women in singles at the 2024 French Open:

Place Prize Money (U.S. Dollars) Champion $2,563,788 Runner Up $1,281,786 Semifinalist $694,300.75 Quarterfinalist $443,284.32 Fourth Round $267,038.75 Third Round $168,768.49 Second Round $117,497.05 First Round $77,966.19

How much do players earn per round in doubles at the 2024 French Open?

Here is the prize money per team for men's and women's doubles at the 2024 French Open: