There is no denying that Coco Gauff has what it takes to win any tennis match at this point of her career.

The 19-year-old American star has proven she can beat any opponent on any given day -- whether ranked above or below her.

Currently ranked world No. 4, Gauff is in the semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open and will face No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus -- a rematch of the 2023 U.S. Open final. Gauff won the match in three sets.

When looking at the results from previous rounds this year Down Under, 25-year-old Sabalenka is in cruise control, having only dropped a total of a handful of games in each round thus far. While Gauff has had some one-sided wins over the past 10 days, she did have a three-set battle with unseeded Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals.

Nonetheless, every matchup is different and Gauff leads the head-to-head with Sabalenka (4-2).

If Gauff does get past the Australian Open defending champion, she will be set to face the winner of the Dayana Yastremska-Qinwen Zheng clash. This leads us to our first point of what the teenager must do to win the 2024 Australian Open.

Beat Sabalenka

While Gauff must get past another opponent if she were to beat Sabalenka, in theory, if she were to win the semifinal, she would go on to win the tournament. The reverse is also true -- the winner of Gauff-Sabalenka is more than likely to win the Australian Open.

There are a few things Gauff must focus on to take down the powerhouse of women's tennis.

Dictate play

She must dictate the points. It doesn't have to only be with power, but with versatility as well. Sabalenka is 6-foot and movement is not her forte, specifically forward.

If Gauff can use the width of the court while drawing Sabalenka into the net with some drop shots, it will not only tire out her opponent but also take her out of rhythm. Seeing Gauff mix in slices will be very effective, as well.

Keep composure

Sabalenka said in her quarterfinal post-match presser that she is eager to get her revenge on Gauff. It will be important for the teenager to keep her composure and behave maturely.

Gauff's mentality and composure on court oftentimes determine the outcome of her matches. When she stays level-headed, keeping her emotions to herself, she plays her best tennis. Players are already discouraged just by how dominant she is with her tennis skills, especially at the age of 19, but adding in the emotional aspect, Gauff is hard to take down.

Solid serving

Coming into the semifinals, Gauff has won 72% of her first serve points. While that stat is excellent for the previous rounds, she must continue to serve well to beat Sabalenka.

Sabalenka lives for winners and will pounce on any powder puffs of weak second serves Gauff hands her way. Not only are these essentially freebies for Sabalenka as she loves short points, but they will also get into Gauff's head.

Gauff has shown that she could be vulnerable on her serve, throwing in multiple double faults under pressure.

Smile

Gauff has the game, the willpower and the belief. She doesn't always have a smile on her face on court. When she does, however, she plays by far her best tennis and she could attest to that.

Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka prediction:

When it is all said and done, this match isn't an easy one to predict and is a match up that tennis fans could spot as soon as the draw was posted.

Based on a few different factors, including court comfortability, confidence and play, the prediction is Sabalenka in three sets.

When does Coco Gauff play again?

Gauff will take on Sabalenka on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 3:30 a.m. ET.

The other semifinal, Yastremska-Zheng, will follow.

Where to watch the Australian Open 2024:

Fans can catch the action on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes (Spanish).

The total sum for prize money for the Australian Open is up 13 percent from last year. Here’s a breakdown round by round.