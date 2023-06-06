Welcome to the new NBC Sports Philadelphia site

The new NBC Sports Philadelphia site offers full coverage of the Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and Flyers in a user-friendly redesign to highlight game recaps, insight, videos and podcasts -- and make it easy to watch live games.

Fans will find top analysis from Reuben Frank, Dave Zangaro, Corey Seidman, Noah Levick, Jordan Hall and more. Catch up on the latest episodes of Takeoff with John Clark, Eagle Eye, Phillies Talk, Flyers Talk and Sixers Talk. Experience game highlights, interviews and other behind-the-scenes videos.

And when your team is playing, we'll make it easy for authenticated subscribers to find live game coverage, plus all the pregame and postgame shows. Links to the games on NBCSports.com and the NBCSports app will be prominent throughout the site. Click here for more on how to stream Phillies, Sixers and Flyers games. Scores for live games will update on the homepage and team pages.

Team pages feature breaking news, game recaps, analysis and observations, videos and much more. Keep up with the latest scores and standings around the league, as well as the latest roster moves and statistics for your favorite players.