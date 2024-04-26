Darius Slay shares hilarious receipt while welcoming Cooper DeJean to Eagles

It's not draft season if Howie Roseman doesn't get a little crazy, right? In a turn of events, the Eagles traded their No. 50 and No. 53 picks to Washington to pick 40th overall. (They also obtained No. 78, which has since been turned to No. 94, along with No. 152.)

With their second pick in the draft, the Eagles selected DB Cooper DeJean from Iowa as they continue building out their secondary.

Soon after, Darius Slay took to social media to welcome the newest Eagles … but he had some receipts ready, too.

(This is why Slay is the best.)

Leading up to the draft, DeJean did an interview with Whistle where he was prompted to start, bench and cut current players — Sauce Gardner, Jalen Ramsey and Slay.

See where this is going?

"I guess I had to cut Slay," DeJean said.

Crazy to think just a few days later, they're now teammates. And Slay had to at least try to get him to change his answer.

Welcome my guy… Now u gots to change your answer on the Start,Bench,cut 👀😂😂😂 we working tho!! https://t.co/TG9IsVrjwB — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) April 27, 2024

You gotta love it.

