-
Amit Elor, 20, becomes youngest U.S. wrestler to win Olympic gold by claiming women's 68 kg class
As she processed winning an Olympic gold medal, American wrestler Amit Elor still felt like that little girl just starting out in the sport.Share
-
Meet the “Team USA Creators” bringing the Olympics to social media
Paris marked the first edition of the Team USA Creators program, where creators, many of them Olympians, came to Paris to help tell the story of the Olympics on social media.Share
-
Who does USA men's basketball play next? What to know for the Olympic semifinals
Team USA is one of four squads still standing in the Olympic men’s basketball tournament.Share
-
Algerian Imane Khelif will fight for gold medal on Friday
Algerian Imane Khelif defeated Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng 5-0 on Tuesday at the Paris Olympics.Share
-
HIGHLIGHTS: Joel Embiid helps lead Team USA to win over Brazil in quarterfinal
Team USA men’s basketball advanced to the semifinals in the 2024 Paris Olympics after defeating Brazil 122-87. The American squad was led by Devin Booker, who put up 18 points.Share
-
Team USA's Omari Jones wins bronze, is only US boxer to medal in Paris
Team USA’s last hope for a medal in boxing, Omari Jones, was defeated in a match against Uzbekistan’s Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.Share
-
Team USA's Gabby Thomas' advice to younger athletes: ‘Work hard and give back to your community'
Team USA’s Gabby Thomas offered advice for young athletes after winning the gold medal in the 200m event at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.Share
-
Olympic rowing champions on wanting to throw up before every raceCroatian brothers Martin Sinković and Valent Sinković have won three Olympic rowing gold medals together, but they admit they still get nervous, revealing, “Before the race, you are going through a lo...Share
-
Hocker on golden finish in 1500m: ‘I felt the power of the stadium'
Cole Hocker shares his thoughts on his huge upset win in the men’s 1500m, winning a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.Share
-
Nastia Liukin on what if feels like to win an Olympic silver medal
Five-time Olympic gymnastics medalist Nastia Liukin reveals what it feels like to finish second at an Olympics. She made the comments on the “Finding Mastery” podcast with Dr. Michael Gervais.Share
-
Team USA's Amit Elor wins gold in wrestling freestyle 68kg
Team USA’s Amit Elor won the gold medal in the wrestling freestyle 68kg event on Tuesday.Share
-
Cuban Greco-Roman wrestler Mijain López Núñez symbolically announces retirement
Cuban Greco-Roman wrestler Mijain López Núñez announced his retirement on Tuesday after winning his fifth Olympic gold medal.Share
-
HIGHLIGHTS: Ashleigh Johnson and Team USA women's water polo edge Hungary 5-4, headed back to semifinals
The U.S. women’s water polo team narrowly defeated Hungary 5-4 and is now advancing to the semifinals.Share
-
Yared Nuguse ‘ecstatic' to win a medal with teammate Cole Hocker
Yared Nuguse talks about winning a bronze medal alongside fellow U.S. runner Cole Hocker, who won gold in the men’s 1500m.Share
-
Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin says she saw ‘fear' on Simone Biles' face during competition
Five-time Olympic gymnastics medalist Nastia Liukin said she “saw a little bit of fear” on Simone Biles’ face competing against Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade during the Paris Olympics individual all-around final. Liukin made the comments on the “Finding Mastery” podcast with Dr. Michael Gervais.Share
-
Cole Hocker wins stunning men's 1500m
Cole Hocker came from behind and set an Olympic record as he won gold in the men’s 1500m race at the Paris Olympics.Share