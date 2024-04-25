An alligator is seen during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana.

There was a course-invader during the opening round of the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Thursday.

But it wasn't a fan who interrupted play.

As golfers were preparing to tee off on the 17th hole at TPC Louisiana, an alligator made its way across the tee box. And the creature certainly didn't appear to be in a hurry.

A GATOR showed up to the tee box at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans 😳



(via @PGATOUR) | @Zurich_Classic pic.twitter.com/VGrv6DrYY8 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) April 25, 2024

The gator deserves some credit for not waiting until one of the golfers was in their backswing to take its stroll. That's great golf etiquette.

There was more gator-related action from Round 1, too. The PGA Tour shared video of an alligator sliding into a pond near one of the greens.

Alligators have long been known to make their presence felt at the Avondale, Louisiana, course. As the broadcast alluded to in the first video, a three-legged gator named "Tripod" has turned into an unofficial course mascot.

The Zurich Classic, which is a team event that features two rounds of fourball and two rounds of foursomes, runs from Thursday to Sunday.