Another former Eagles running back reportedly finds a new gig

After one year with the Eagles — in which he barely saw the field — running back Rashaad Penny is reportedly heading to Carolina.

The 28-year-old plans on signing with the Panthers, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported.

Source: Running back Rashaad Penny plans to sign with the #Panthers.



Former first-round pick reunites with head coach Dave Canales from their Seattle days.



Signing likely happening after rookie minicamp. pic.twitter.com/uAsBi8eHpQ — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 6, 2024

Penny is the third member of the Eagles’ 2023 backfield to leave in free agency. D’Andre Swift signed with the Bears, Boston Scott signed with the Rams and now Penny is heading to Carolina.

Despite his incredible career average of 5.6 yards per carry, Penny was buried on the Eagles’ depth chart last season behind Swift, Kenny Gainwell and Scott. Penny saw action in just three games all season and had just 11 carries for 33 yards.

Swift was a Pro Bowler in 2023, his only season with the Eagles, and remained healthy. He played in 16 of 17 games. Gainwell also played in 16 of 17 and Scott played in 15 of 17. So there just wasn’t much work left for Penny, who seemed to be a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency option for the Eagles.

In 2024, the Eagles will be relying heavily on free agent pickup Saquon Barkley. The former No. 2 overall pick signed a three-year, $37.75 million deal to join the Eagles in March. He’ll obviously be the top running back and will take a huge portion of the touches in that room.

After Barkley, the Eagles have Gainwell under contract for one more season and just drafted Clemson running back Will Shipley in the fourth-round. There’s a chance they keep just three backs on the 53-man roster but if they keep a fourth, the other options are Tyrion Davis-Price, Kendall Milton and Lew Nichols.

In Carolina, Penny will join a backfield that includes second-round pick Jonathan Brooks, former Eagles running back Miles Sanders and former fourth-rounder Chuba Hubbard.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales was on staff in Seattle for all five of Penny’s seasons with the Seahawks.

