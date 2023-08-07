Everything to know for the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland waits behind the FedEx Cup during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 28, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

All four of golf’s majors are in the books, but the top PGA Tour players still have plenty on the line in August.

The FedExCup Playoffs have arrived. The three-tournament competition offers the PGA’s largest prize pool and will crown a champion for the season.

Before the opening tournament tees off, here is everything to know about the 2023 FedExCup Playoffs.

How do the FedExCup Playoffs work?

Players accumulate FedExCup points throughout the regular season. Following the final regular season event, the top 70 players are eligible to compete in the FedExCup Playoffs. Regular season points carry over into the first two FedExCup Playoff events.

The FedExCup Playoffs feature a progressive cut. The first event has a field of 70, the second has a field of 50 and the final one has 30.

The 30 golfers that reach the final event – the Tour Championship – compete with starting strokes based on seeding. The player with the most FedExCup points starts the Tour Championship with a 10-under score and the other golfers get progressively fewer starting strokes.

From there, whichever player has the lowest score when combining four rounds at the Tour Championship with their starting strokes is crowned the FedExCup champion.

What is the FedExCup Playoffs prize pool?

The Tour Championship features the biggest prize pool on the PGA Tour.

The winner gets $18 million of the $75 million bonus pool. The second-place finisher gets $6.5 and everyone in the top 10 gets a payday of at least $1 million.

When do the FedExCup Playoffs start?

The 2023 playoffs start with the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which runs from Aug. 10-13.

Where is the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

The FedEx St. Jude Championship will be held at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

How to watch the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship

Here is the viewing schedule for the FedEx St. Jude Championship:

Round 1: Thursday, Aug. 10

2-6 p.m. ET: Golf Channel/Peacock

Round 2: Friday, Aug. 11

2-6 p.m. ET: Golf Channel/Peacock

Round 3: Saturday, Aug. 12

Round 4: Sunday, Aug. 13

FedExCup Playoffs schedule 2023

After the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the playoffs will continue with the BMW Championship. The tournament will take place at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Ill., from Aug. 17-20.

The playoffs will conclude at the Tour Championship, which will be held from Aug. 24-27 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

What are the FedExCup standings in 2023?

Two golfers are well ahead of the pack in the standings entering the playoffs, and they are each seeking their first FedExCup. Jon Rahm is in first place with 3,320 points, giving him a little cushion over Scottie Scheffler and his 3,146 points.

Rory McIlroy, a three-time FedExCup champion and the reigning winner, is in third place with 2,304 points.

Here is a look at where Rahm, Scheffler and McIlroy stack up against the rest of the top 10:

1. Jon Rahm: 3,320 points

2. Scottie Scheffler: 3,146 points

3. Rory McIlroy: 2,304 points

4. Max Homa: 2,128 points

5. Wyndham Clark: 1,944 points

6. Brian Harman: 1,827 points

7. Viktor Hovland: 1,795 points

8. Keegan Bradley: 1,774 points

9. Rickie Fowler: 1,732 points

10. Tony Finau: 1,655 points

The full FedExCup standings can be found here.