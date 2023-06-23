Happy Gilmore – no, not that one – commits to play college golf in Indiana

Happy Gilmore has committed to play college golf.

No, this isn't a sequel to the 1996 Adam Sandler movie about a wannabe hockey player becoming a professional golfer. This is reality -- just without the Boston Bruins jersey, hockey-stick-shaped putter and on-course violence that included punching Bob Barker.

Happy Gilmore, a senior at Bloomington South High School in Indiana, shares only a name and golfing success with the other Happy Gilmore, nemesis of Shooter McGavin.

“I’d say I’ve got a little bit better anger management,” Gilmore told CNN. “I haven’t punched anybody or broken any rakes recently.”

Gilmore announced on Tuesday that he will play golf at Ball State University. His actual first name is Landon, but he adopted the nickname "Happy" after winning a long drive competition at the age of nine, according to his website.

I am very excited to announce that I have committed to continue my academic and golf career at Ball State University. I am very grateful for the opportunity Coach Fleck has given me! I would like to thank my family, my friends and coaches who push me everyday! @BallStateMGolf pic.twitter.com/nz36to47J2 — Happy Gilmore ⛳️ (@happygilmore_44) June 23, 2023

He played on the U.S. Kids Tour before competing on the Hurricane Junior Tour and in various Golfweek events.

Gilmore has played on the Bloomington South boys golf team since his freshman year in high school, recently finishing tied for seventh in the Indiana state tournament after shooting even par over 36 holes.

His dream is to go pro…and meet Adam Sandler.

Congrats but I tell you what, you’d be something in one of those long drive contests. Hell, you’d probably make a very good living. Traveling around, hustling at driving ranges. Just a thought. https://t.co/TzbPTQI39T — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) June 23, 2023

On Gilmore's website, he says his actual golfing idol is Rickie Fowler, who inspired Gilmore's often colorful attire on the course. But in his Twitter bio, he writes, "yes i can do 'the happy gilmore' swing..." -- referring to Gilmore’s infamous run up to the tee while swinging.

As for his short game, Gilmore likely takes advice from his onscreen namesake. "Just tap it in. Just tap it in. Give it a little tappy. Tap tap taparoo."

“I’d like to think I’m a better putter than he is," Gilmore told CNN. "We both can’t skate that well in hockey though, we do have that (in common).”