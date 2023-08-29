Here's the full 12-player US Ryder Cup Team for 2023

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka celebrate after the United States’ victory in the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021, in Kohler, Wisconsin.

The 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup Team is set after captain Zach Johnson made his six captain's picks on Tuesday.

Here is a look at the full roster, complete with six automatic selections and Johnson's captain's picks.

Sam Burns (captain's pick)

Patrick Cantlay (automatic selection)

Wyndham Clark (automatic selection)

Rickie Fowler (captain's pick)

Brian Harman (automatic selection)

Max Homa (automatic selection)

Brooks Koepka (captain's pick)

Collin Morikawa (captain's pick)

Xander Schauffele (automatic selection)

Scottie Scheffler (automatic selection)

Jordan Spieth (captain's pick)

Justin Thomas (captain's pick)

Brooks Koepka is the lone LIV golfer on the roster, as he was among the captain's picks. Koepka left the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf in June 2022 and won the PGA Championship in May.

Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler have the most Ryder Cup experience on the team. They will each be competing in their fifth edition of the biennial event this year.

As for other leaders on the team, Johnson is joined by five vice captains: Stewart Cink, Fred Couples, Jim Furyk, Davis Love III and Steve Stricker.

The 12-man U.S. squad will head overseas and compete against Team Europe at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome from Sept. 29-Oct. 1. The U.S. enters as the defending champion after crushing its European counterparts 19-9 at Whistling Straits in 2021.

Only four players are cemented on Team Europe's roster as of Tuesday: Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Tour Championship winner Viktor Hovland. The other two automatic spots will be determined at the European Masters, which starts on Thursday, before Luke Donald makes his captain's picks on Monday.