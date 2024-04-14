Did Tiger Woods shake hands with a tree? Social media reacts to viral image

So, a tree shakes hands with a guy named Woods....
It may sound like the start of a really bad joke, but it looked like it became a reality on Sunday at the Masters.
As Tiger Woods walked off the green on the 16th hole during his final round of the tournament, he approached legendary broadcaster Verne Lundquist, who is calling the 40th and final Masters of his career.
The two legends shook hands.
Only problem was that viewers couldn't see Lundquist, who was blocked by one of Augusta National Golf Club's towering trees. That made it appear as if his hand was sticking out of a tree's trunk.
The camera angle created a viral image and instant meme on social media.
The image provided a lighthearted conclusion to Woods' disappointing weekend at the Masters, having shot 16-over to record his highest 72-hole score ever at the tournament.
Woods, still dealing with the effects of numerous surgeries, finished last among those who made the cut.