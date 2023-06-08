Where is the 2023 U.S. Open Golf Championship? Course info, dates, TV schedule

It’s time for golf’s third major of 2023.

The talk of the sport has been the PGA-LIV merger, which was announced earlier this week. But now it’s time to actually play the game.

Just a few weeks after a thrilling PGA Championship ended with Brooks Koepka winning the Wanamaker Trophy, 156 of the world’s best golfers will hit the course for the 123rd U.S. Open.

The 2023 U.S. Open could be full of surprises, as the tournament heads to an exciting course in a location not known for hosting major championships.

Here’s all the info you need to know for the tournament:

Where is the 2023 U.S. Open Golf Championship?

The 2023 U.S. Open will be held in Los Angeles at the North Course of Los Angeles Country Club.

The par-70 course has never hosted a major championship. It will be the first mens’ major held in the Los Angeles area since the 1995 PGA Championship.

Last year, the U.S. Open took place at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

When is the 2023 U.S. Open Golf Championship?

The U.S. Open will be played from Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18.

As always, there will be four rounds in the tournament with one per day. After the first two rounds, the top 60 players (including ties) will advance to the weekend while the remaining players will be cut.

Who is in the 2023 U.S. Open field?

As aforementioned, 156 players will be competing in the U.S. Open. Tiger Woods will miss the tournament after undergoing ankle surgery following his withdrawal from the Masters in April.

Defending winner Matt Fitzpatrick, Masters champion Jon Rahm and PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka are among the notable names competing in California.

How do I watch the 2023 U.S. Open Golf Championship?

Coverage of the 2023 U.S. Open will be on NBC, USA Network and Peacock. Here’s the full schedule:

Round 1 (Thursday, June 15)

9:40 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, Peacock

1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, USA

8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock

Round 2 (Friday, June 16)

9:40 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, Peacock

1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, USA

8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock

Round 3 (Saturday, June 17)

1 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock

Round 4 (Sunday, June 18)

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. ET, Peacock

1 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock

What are the 2023 U.S. Open betting odds?

Entering the tournament, 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm and 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler are the favorites.

Here are some odds to win the U.S. Open as of June 8, according to our partner, PointsBet:

Scottie Scheffler, +750

Jon Rahm, +900

Brooks Koepka, +1000

Rory McIlroy, +1300

Viktor Hovland, +1500

Patrick Cantlay, +1600

Xander Schauffele, +2000

Collin Morikowa, +2000

Jordan Spieth, +2000

Cameron Smith, +2200

Max Homa, +2500

Jason Day, +2800

Matthew Fitzpatrick, +3000

Dustin Johnson, +3000

Tony Finau, +3000

