Where is the 2023 U.S. Open Golf Championship? Course info, dates, TV schedule

It’s time for golf’s third major of 2023.
The talk of the sport has been the PGA-LIV merger, which was announced earlier this week. But now it’s time to actually play the game.
Just a few weeks after a thrilling PGA Championship ended with Brooks Koepka winning the Wanamaker Trophy, 156 of the world’s best golfers will hit the course for the 123rd U.S. Open.
The 2023 U.S. Open could be full of surprises, as the tournament heads to an exciting course in a location not known for hosting major championships.
Here’s all the info you need to know for the tournament:
Where is the 2023 U.S. Open Golf Championship?
The 2023 U.S. Open will be held in Los Angeles at the North Course of Los Angeles Country Club.
The par-70 course has never hosted a major championship. It will be the first mens’ major held in the Los Angeles area since the 1995 PGA Championship.
Last year, the U.S. Open took place at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.
When is the 2023 U.S. Open Golf Championship?
The U.S. Open will be played from Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18.
As always, there will be four rounds in the tournament with one per day. After the first two rounds, the top 60 players (including ties) will advance to the weekend while the remaining players will be cut.
Who is in the 2023 U.S. Open field?
As aforementioned, 156 players will be competing in the U.S. Open. Tiger Woods will miss the tournament after undergoing ankle surgery following his withdrawal from the Masters in April.
Defending winner Matt Fitzpatrick, Masters champion Jon Rahm and PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka are among the notable names competing in California.
How do I watch the 2023 U.S. Open Golf Championship?
Coverage of the 2023 U.S. Open will be on NBC, USA Network and Peacock. Here’s the full schedule:
Round 1 (Thursday, June 15)
9:40 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, Peacock
1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, USA
8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock
Round 2 (Friday, June 16)
9:40 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, Peacock
1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, USA
8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock
Round 3 (Saturday, June 17)
1 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock
Round 4 (Sunday, June 18)
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. ET, Peacock
1 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock
What are the 2023 U.S. Open betting odds?
Entering the tournament, 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm and 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler are the favorites.
Here are some odds to win the U.S. Open as of June 8, according to our partner, PointsBet:
- Scottie Scheffler, +750
- Jon Rahm, +900
- Brooks Koepka, +1000
- Rory McIlroy, +1300
- Viktor Hovland, +1500
- Patrick Cantlay, +1600
- Xander Schauffele, +2000
- Collin Morikowa, +2000
- Jordan Spieth, +2000
- Cameron Smith, +2200
- Max Homa, +2500
- Jason Day, +2800
- Matthew Fitzpatrick, +3000
- Dustin Johnson, +3000
- Tony Finau, +3000
Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.