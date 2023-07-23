Who is Brian Harman? Meet golf's newest major winner

American Brian Harman holds the Claret jug after winning the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on July 23, 2023 in Hoylake, England.

Brian Harman had the most dominant British Open victory by anyone in golf history not named Tiger Woods.

His finished Sunday's final round at 13-under for a six-stroke win, the largest margin of victory in the tournament since Woods won by eight strokes in 2000.

You're probably quite familiar with Tiger Woods' body of work. Brian Harman? Maybe not so much.

That's because, at 36 years old, Harman became the oldest first-time major winner since Sergio Garcia won the Masters at 37 years old in 2017. Harman, the 26th ranked player in the world, entered the British Open with just two victories in 340 PGA Tour starts, last winning an event in 2017.

He had competed in 167 tournaments since without a victory. Until now.

Harman established an early second-round lead in this year's British Open and held it for the final 51 holes, taking a five-stroke lead into Sunday. He shot a 1-under 70 in the final round for a 72-hole total of 271, finishing comfortably ahead of those who finished in a four-way tie for second place: Jon Rahm, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka and Jason Day and Spain's Jon Rahm.

Here's everything you need to know about Harman, the new owner of the Claret Jug.

Who is Brian Harman?

Brian Harman is a professional golfer who has been playing on the PGA Tour for 12 years.

How old is Brian Harman?

Brian Harman was born on Jan. 19, 1987 in Savannah, Ga. He is 36 years old.

Where did Brian Harman go to college?

Brian Harman attended the University of Georgia. He studied finance.

How many events has Brian Harman won?

Brian Harman has now won three PGA Tour events.

His first win came in 2014 when he shot 22-under in the John Deere Classic for a one-stroke victory over Zach Johnson. His finished atop the leaderboard in the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship, shooting 10-under to defeat Dustin Johnson and Pat Perez by one stroke.

It would be six years and 77 days before his next win: the 2023 British Open.

Has Brian Harman ever won a major?

Brian Harman won his first career major tournament on Sunday after a dominant performance in the British Open. He became the oldest first-time major winner since Sergio Garcia won the Masters at 37 years old in 2017.

It was the fourth-longest winless drought in PGA Tour history to be snapped by a player's first major win, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Prior to this weekend, Harman's best finish in a major was at the 2017 U.S. Open when he tied for second at 12-under, finishing four strokes behind winner Brooks Koepka.

How tall is Brian Harman?

Brian Harman is listed as 5-foot-7, making him one of the shortest players on the PGA Tour.

Is Brian Harman left-handed?

Brian Harman is ambidextrous and is now just the third left-handed player to win the British Open, joining Bob Charles (1963) and Phil Mickelson (2013).

According to Harman's website, golf is the only thing he can do as a lefty.