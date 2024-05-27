One of MLB's most polarizing figures is seemingly hanging up the black uniform.

Angel Hernandez, an umpire whose career has spanned three decades, is reportedly retiring from the league on Tuesday, multiple reports said Monday.

Ángel Hernández to retire: Much-maligned MLB umpire calling it quits https://t.co/2m9QJNlkcl — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 28, 2024

Umpire Angel Hernandez is retiring, a source confirms to ESPN. One of the most controversial figures in the game, the source of much ire and frustration by fans and players alike, Hernandez has umpired his last game in Major League Baseball. First on news: @BNightengale. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 28, 2024

Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports was first on the news, citing a high-ranking baseball official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Hernandez's last game was on May 9 as the home-plate umpire when the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-2 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The league and Hernandez has spent the last two weeks negotiating a financial settlement and reached a resolution this weekend, the report added.

The 62-year-old Cuban-American was a controversial figure for players, managers and fans, among others, due to his calls.

In the 2023 season alone, Hernandez worked just 10 games because of a back injury but was the lowest rated umpire in the league, via Umpire Auditor. He accumulated 161 bad calls in that span, including the lowest-rated game itself.

Hernandez got his professional start with the Florida State League at 20 years old, then became promoted to a full-time MLB umpire in 1993.

He once filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against MLB, alleging he was overlooked for a crew chief position and World Series assignments because of race. The lawsuit was dismissed in U.S. District Court in 2021, though.

Hernandez last worked a World Series game in 2005, an All-Star Game in 2009 and a League Championship Series in 2016.