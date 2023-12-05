Angels star Mike Trout ‘100 percent' will not be traded, GM says at Winter Meetings

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels bats during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on June 1, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Mike Trout isn't going anywhere -- just ask Los Angeles Angels GM Perry Minasian.

Speaking to reporters at the Winter Meetings on Tuesday, the Halos' executive emphatically confirmed that the club would not trade its star outfielder.

“Mike Trout is not getting traded,” Minasian said (via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger). “100 percent.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Minasian's statement comes after weeks of rumors swirling about the three-time AL MVP's future in Anaheim. Trout, 32, has a full no-trade clause on his current 12-year contract, which runs through 2030. He still has seven years and $248.15 million remaining on that deal.

Trout has been plagued by injuries in recent years, playing in just 82 games in 2023, 119 games in 2022 and 36 games in 2021. When healthy, the 11-time All-Star is still among the elite players in baseball. He had 18 home runs and 44 RBIs while playing essentially just half of last season.

The Angels are already facing the prospect of losing one of their star players this offseason with Shohei Ohtani currently on the open market. The two-time AL MVP is rumored to be connected with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants, with a return to the Angels not yet ruled out.

Even with Trout and Ohtani on the team, the Angels have been unable to translate talent into wins. The Halos haven't finished above .500 in the last six seasons with those two sharing the field. Trout has only made the postseason one time in his 13 seasons -- when the Angels were swept 3-0 in the 2014 ALDS.

Despite potentially losing Ohtani in the coming days, Minasian and the Angels seem adamant about trying to compete in 2024 with Trout leading the way -- at least for now.