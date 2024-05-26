Trending
Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. tears ACL, out for 2024 season

The reigning NL MVP also tore his ACL in 2021.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Atlanta will be without Ronald Acuna Jr. for the rest of 2024.

The Braves on Sunday announced the star outfielder will be out for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee.

Acuna Jr., the reigning NL MVP, will undergo surgery at a later date.

The 26-year-old Venezuelan took to social media with a note to fans, posting "Sorry" with a heartbreak and tear emoji.

Acuna Jr.'s knee buckled while attempting to steal third versus the Pittsburgh Pirates. He remained down for several minutes while receiving treatment, then walked off on his own.

The four-time All-Star previously tore his right ACL on July 20, 2021.

Atlanta currently is 30-20, with Acuna Jr. batting .250 to go with four homers and 15 RBIs.

The Braves are also currently without star pitcher Spencer Strider, whose season ended on April 13 after undergoing internal brace surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow.

