Comparing Juan Soto trade to MLB's recent blockbuster deals

What is Juan Soto worth?

No, not in terms of a dollar figure. It became apparent in 2022 when he rejected a $440 million extension that the amount is likely to exceed half a billion dollars when he signs his next contract.

But with the star outfielder having been dealt from the San Diego Padres to the New York Yankees on Wednesday, we now know his worth on the trade market.

In exchange for the three-time All-Star and outfielder Trent Grisham, the Padres received right-handed pitchers Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Randy Vasquez and Jhony Brito, along with catcher Kyle Higashioka. Thorpe is ranked the No. 99 prospect in baseball by MLB.com.

The deal comes nearly a year-and-a-half after Soto was acquired by the Padres in a trade with the Washington Nationals. The Nationals received 2019 first-round infielder C.J. Abrams, 2017 No. 3 pick MacKenzie Gore, 2020 first-round outfielder Robert Hassell III, minor league outfield standout James Wood and 2022 international signee RHP Jarlin Susana.

It takes years for prospect-laden trades of this magnitude to be properly measured. But it’s not easy to get equal value for a 24-year-old, left-handed-hitting outfielder who is already a former batting champion, a four-time Silver Slugger and an MVP runner-up.

Here's a look back at what other MLB teams over the last 25 years have received in exchange for their star players:

Francisco Lindor - 2021

Mets received: Francisco Lindor (INF), Carlos Carrasco (P)

Guardians received: Isaiah Greene (OF), Josh Wolf (P), Andres Gimenez (INF), Amed Rosario (INF)

After the 26-year-old, four-time All-Star was dealt, he signed a 10-year, $341 million contract with New York. Cleveland received an All-Star in return with the 23-year-old Gimenez playing in the Midsummer Classic last season.

Mookie Betts - 2020

Los Angeles Dodgers received: Mookie Betts (OF), David Price (P)

Boston Red Sox received: Jeter Downs (INF), Alex Verdugo (OF), Connor Wong (C)

The rebuilding Red Sox packaged the 27-year-old Betts, the 2018 MVP, with the highly paid veteran Price in an offseason salary dump. Betts, after inking a 12-year, $365 million extension with Los Angeles, helped the Dodgers win the World Series during the pandemic-shortened season in 2020. Verdugo hit .281 over four seasons with the Red Sox before being traded to the rival Yankees and Wong became a regular with the team last season, hitting .235 with nine home runs in 126 games.

Manny Machado - 2018

Los Angeles Dodgers received: Manny Machado (INF)

Baltimore Orioles received: Yusniel Diaz (OF), Rylan Bannon (3B), Dean Kremer (P), Zach Pop (P), Breyvic Valera (INF)

The 26-year-old Machado, a four-time All-Star who was a free-agent-to-be at the time, didn't stay in L.A. long after the midseason trade. But he did help the Dodgers reach the World Series in the few months he spent with the team before signing as a free agent with the Padres for 10 years and $300 million. Kremer went 14-5 last season to help the Orioles win the AL East.

Miguel Cabrera - 2007

Detroit Tigers received: Miguel Cabrera (INF), P Dontrelle Willis (P)

Florida Marlins received: Dallas Trahern (P), Burke Badenhop (P), Frankie De La Cruz (P), Cameron Maybin (OF), Andrew Miller (P), Mike Rabelo (C)

Cabrera was just 24 years old at the time of the trade, coming off a season in which he hit .320 with 34 home runs and 119 RBIs while making his fourth straight All-Star team. He would go on to win the Triple Crown with Detroit in 2012 during the first of two straight MVP seasons, and he’d sign an eight-year, $248 million contract with the Tigers in 2014. Of the players acquired by the Marlins, Badenhop struck around longest with the team, going 13-15 with a 4.34 ERA over four seasons.

Alex Rodriguez - 2004

New York Yankees received: Alex Rodriguez (SS), cash

Texas Rangers received: Alfonso Soriano (INF), Joaquin Arias (INF)

The Yankees were in the market for a third baseman after Aaron Boone – months after hitting a pennant-clinching, walk-off home run in Game 7 of the ALCS – tore his ACL while playing pickup basketball in the offseason. Instead, they got the game's highest-paid, and arguably best, player and shifted him to third from shortstop, Derek Jeter's position. Rodriguez signed a 10-year, $275 million contract with the Yankees.

A-Rod, 27 at the time and with 345 career home runs, would win two MVP awards and a World Series with the Yankees before a tumultuous final few seasons in the Bronx. Soriano spent two seasons with the Rangers, making the All-Star team in each, before being traded to the Washington Nationals.

Other notable trades

2021

St. Louis Cardinals received: Nolan Arenado (3B)

Colorado Rockies received: Mateo Gil (INF), Tony Locey (P), Jake Sommers (P), Austin Gomber (P), Elehuris Montero (1B/3B)

2009

Philadelphia Phillies received: Roy Halladay (P), cash

Toronto Blue Jays received: Travis d'Arnaud (C), Kyle Drabek (P), Michael Taylor (OF)

Philadelphia Phillies received: Cliff Lee (P), Ben Francisco

Cleveland Guardians received: Jason Knapp (P), Carlos Carrasco (P), Jason Donald (INF), Lou Marson (C)

2008

Atlanta Braves received: Mark Teixeira (1B), Ron Mahay (P)

Texas Rangers received: Beau Jones (P), Elvis Andrus (SS), Neftali Feliz (P), Matt Harrison (P), Jarrod Saltalamacchia (C)

2007

Milwaukee Brewers received: CC Sabathia

Cleveland Guardians received: Rob Bryson (P), Zach Jackson P), Matt LaPorta (UTL), Michael Brantley (OF)

New York Mets received: Johan Santana

Minnesota Twins received: Carlos Gomez (OF), Deolis Guerra (P), Philip Humber (P), Kevin Mulvey (P)

2004

Houston Astros received: Carlos Beltran (OF)

Kansas City Royals received: Mark Teahen (UTL), Mike Wood (P), John Buck (C), cash

Oakland Athletics received: Octavio Dotel (P)

2000

Cincinnati Reds received: Ken Griffey Jr. (OF)

Seattle Mariner received: Jake Meyer (P), Mike Cameron (OF), Antonio Perez (INF), Brett Tomko (P)

1997

St. Louis Cardinals received: Mark McGwire (1B)

Oakland Athletics received: Eric Ludwick (P), T.J. Mathews (P), Blake Stein (P)