Mets deal Max Scherzer to Rangers after star's approval, per report

The New York Mets' disappointing 2023 season continues.

The Mets on Saturday reportedly traded Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Scherzer needed to waive his no-waive clause for a deal to materialize, and he approved the switch to Texas.

Star right-hander Max Scherzer has been traded from the New York Mets to the Texas Rangers, sources familiar with the situation tell ESPN. The deal is done. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2023

In return, the Mets will receive 21-year-old shortstop/center fielder Luisangel Acuna. If that last name sounds familiar, it's because he's the younger brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr.

The 39-year-old Scherzer had arrived in New York in 2022 on a three-year, $130 million deal. After posting an 11-5 record to go with a 2.29 ERA last year, his performances in 2023 are on par with the downward spiral the Mets are on.

Scherzer currently has a 4.01 ERA, his highest since 2011. He has also allowed a NL-high 23 home runs.

But the Rangers are hoping he can turn it around for a team leading the American League West with a 60-44 record, just above the 58-46 Houston Astros.

Texas lost star free agent addition Jacob DeGrom for the season due to him undergoing Tommy John surgery in June. Other options in the pitching department for the Rangers include Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray, Dane Dunning, Martin Perez and Andrew Heaney.

Reliever Aroldis Chapman also came to Texas via trade from the Kansas City Royals in June.

Scherzer can opt out of the final year of his contract next season, though he's set to make $43.3 million if he stays. He's tied with the highest salary in MLB alongside Astros star Justin Verlander.

The 2023 trade deadline is slated for Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. ET.