MLB fans erupt after Adolis Garcia's walk-off homer in Rangers-Diamondbacks World Series Game 1

Some players are just built for the big moments. The Texas Rangers have multiple of them.
Down 5-3 to the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the 2023 World Series, Corey Seager stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with a chance to rewrite history. He did his part, drilling a two-run homer off Paul Sewald to force extra innings.
After some back-and-forth action, Adolis Garcia came up to bat in the bottom of the 11th. Facing a 3-1 count with one out, Garcia launched Miguel Castro's sinker deep to right to complete the comeback and seize a 6-5 win.
The hit also gave Garcia 22 postseason RBIs in his career, setting an all-time record after tying it earlier in the game with a single.
To make the story even more jaw-dropping, Garcia was hit by a pitch on the wrist in his previous at-bat in the ninth. It seems the pain fueled him to call game.
Texas could've went down 0-1 despite being at home, but Garcia's play may have swung the series in its favor even though there's plenty of baseball to play. But the postseason is also about who makes the most moments, and the Rangers won that battle in Game 1.
Game 2 in Texas is set for Saturday at 8:03 p.m. ET, with Jordan Montgomery and Merrill Kelly taking the mound before the series shifts to Arizona.