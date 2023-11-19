Aaron Nola is here to stay and Phillies fans are in full celebration mode

Aaron Nola isn't going anywhere.
The Phillies and Nola have agreed to a seven-year contract worth $172 million, a source confirmed.
In the young MLB offseason, the Phillies prioritized re-signing the starting pitcher, who has been in the organization since being drafted in 2014. The seven-year deal will extend him through the 2030 season, which will mark his 16th year in Philadelphia.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
If he stays put, he will pass Steve Carlton (15 seasons) as the longest tenured Phillies pitcher. He'll also land just two seasons behind Mike Schmidt as the longest tenured Phillies player with 18 seasons.
It's a big deal.
For seven more years, we'll be able to look forward to Nola days at Citizens Bank Park … and fans are making their excitement known (as they should):
Philadelphia Phillies
Welcome back, Noles. Actually, welcome home.