Aaron Nola is here to stay and Phillies fans are in full celebration mode

Aaron Nola isn't going anywhere.

The Phillies and Nola have agreed to a seven-year contract worth $172 million, a source confirmed.

In the young MLB offseason, the Phillies prioritized re-signing the starting pitcher, who has been in the organization since being drafted in 2014. The seven-year deal will extend him through the 2030 season, which will mark his 16th year in Philadelphia.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

If he stays put, he will pass Steve Carlton (15 seasons) as the longest tenured Phillies pitcher. He'll also land just two seasons behind Mike Schmidt as the longest tenured Phillies player with 18 seasons.

It's a big deal.

For seven more years, we'll be able to look forward to Nola days at Citizens Bank Park … and fans are making their excitement known (as they should):

Aaron Nola is still a Phillie!!!! Happy Noladays! — Stacey 🏈💚 #FlyEaglesFly 💚🏈 (@SouthJerseyGurl) November 19, 2023

Really woke up to a Nola extension. Life is good — depressed sports fan (@BryceInHisVeins) November 19, 2023

Aaron Nola taking less to stay in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/9eYW4o0UEZ — Philly Nation (@Philly__Nation) November 19, 2023

everybody: “nobody wants to play in philly…philly sucks”



aaron nola: *turns down more money elsewhere to re-sign with the phillies*



🕺🕺 — m (@matttadelphia) November 19, 2023

Aaron Nola turned down more money from other teams so he could be a Phillie for life



This man is a Philadelphia legend



Happy to have him for the long haul 😁 pic.twitter.com/5xwPFPitqX — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) November 19, 2023

WELCOME BACK, AARON NOLA pic.twitter.com/zgo33OzS0f — Life of a Philly Fan (@PhillyFanLife) November 19, 2023

Aaron Nola made his Phillies and Major League debut on July 21st, 2015.



Nola is now signed with the team through 2030. Nola will throw 16 years in Philadelphia when it’s all said and done.



pic.twitter.com/4Hr0rYRNav — Luke Arcaini (@ArcainiLuke) November 19, 2023

Aaron Nola phillie for life 🔥🔥🔥 — The other TK (@torikennedy930) November 19, 2023

I’m so glad Nola is back in Philly! I couldn’t see him in any other uniform than a Phillies uniform! Players wanna be on the Phillies and NO ONE wants to play against us ✌🏻 #RingtheBell — Emily C. O'Sullivan (@emilycosullivan) November 19, 2023

Here to stay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FWvKDF5SQK — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 19, 2023

Welcome back, Noles. Actually, welcome home.