Red October is in full swing, and it's time for the Division Series. This year, it'll be a rematch between the Phillies and the Atlanta Braves for a chance to go to the National League Championship Series.

To get here, the Phillies defeated the Miami Marlins in two games to advance out of the Wild Card round. Four teams -- two in the AL and two in the NL -- automatically advanced to the Division Series after finishing atop their respective leagues in the regular season, including the Braves.

Those clubs are now joined by the four teams who battled through the Wild Card Series.

The other NLDS series includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the American League Division Series, the Minnesota Twins will look to upset the Houston Astros, while the Texas Rangers will attempt the same against the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles.

What is the Phillies vs. Braves NLDS schedule?

Here's the full NLDS schedule, with game times still to be announced later in the series.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Phillies at Braves, Game 1: 6:07 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 9

Phillies at Braves, Game 2: 6:07 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Braves at Phillies, Game 3: Time TBD

Thursday, Oct. 12

Braves at Phillies, Game 4: Time TBD (if necessary)

Saturday, Oct. 14

Phillies at Braves, Game 5: Time TBD (if necessary)

How to watch the Rangers-Orioles and Twins-Astros ALDS series

The ALDS will air on FOX and FOX Sports 1. MLB has yet to announce the network for each game.

You can also stream all the ALDS action live online right here at FOXSports.com.

How to watch the Phillies-Braves and Diamondbacks-Dodgers NLDS series

Every game of both NLDS series will air live on TBS. You can also stream the action online here through TBS.