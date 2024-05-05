Phillies put up 14 runs, coast to stress-free victory over Giants

There’s apparently no truth to the rumor that, after the second inning concluded Saturday night, Rob Thomson left the home dugout at Citizens Bank Park and went to his office to watch his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the rival Bruins in Game 7 of their NHL first-round playoff game.

But he probably could have. . .

Even with the start of the ballgame delayed an hour and 10 minutes by rain, by the time the puck dropped at TD Garden, the Phillies had already chased Giants starter Keaton Winn, batted around and scored five runs in the first and then added four more in the second.

Considering that the Phillies starter was lefthander Ranger Suarez, the reigning National League Pitcher of the Month, the Phillies had to feel pretty, pretty, pretty good about their chances at that point.

Of course, strange things can happen in sports. There was no guarantee that San Francisco wouldn’t mount a furious rally and score an epic come-from-behind win. Heck, nobody expected 18-to-1 longshot Mystik Dan to come from the back of the pack to win the Kentucky Derby.

Not this time. The Phillies coasted to a stress-free 14-3 victory. They’ve won four straight and 15 of their last 19 games. And when the standings were posted at the end of business, the top of the NL East Standings looked like this:

W L PCT GB Phillies 23 11 .676 -- Braves 20 11 .645 1.5

The Phillies felt comfortable enough to pinch-hit for Alec Bohm, who had already extended his career-high hitting streak to 17 games, in the third inning. It was announced as a precautionary move due to right hip tightness, a discomfort caused by slipping on an awkward swing in his previous at bat. He’s expected to be back in the lineup Sunday.

“I’m good. I’ve played through much worse,” Bohm said postgame. “It’s nothing I’m concerned about. With the (wet field) conditions and the score, I understand that there was no need (to stay in the game).”

No Trea Turner, no problem. Well, at least for one night. Over the next six weeks there will surely be times when his unavailability due to a strained left hamstring will be glaring. In their first game without him this season, though, they simply outscored his absence.

It was their most runs in a game since scoring 19 against the Tigers on July 1 last year. Every Phillies starter had at least one hit. Each scored at least one run except leftfielder Brandon Marsh. Each drove in a run except catcher J.T. Realmuto and first baseman Bryce Harper.

“We’re a deep team and we’re pretty confident with everyone who walks up to that box,” Bohm said.

The Giants officially hoisted the white flag in the bottom of the eighth, bringing leftfielder Tyler Fitzgerald in to pitch.

Suarez had given up a total of one earned run in his previous four starts. He wasn’t that effective Saturday night, but there were several factors that could have contributed to that. He was pitching with two extra days of rest. It can be difficult to maintain focus pitching with a huge early lead. Even the greatest pitchers in baseball history didn’t stay as hot as Suarez has been indefinitely.

But the biggest issue could have been the weather. The announced temperature at first pitch was 51 degrees and the game started in a steady drizzle that continued throughout the game. The grounds crew was on an off the field all night making sure the field remained playable.

In the second inning, Giants designated hitter Jorge Soler hit a pop up to first that Bryce Harper momentarily lost in the rain before making the catch with a last-second grab. Said Thomson: “The conditions were bad but playable, in my mind. But we’d rather get through the game, because doubleheaders concern me, too.”

Giants pitchers walked 10. Under those conditions, Suarez giving up three runs in six innings on seven hits and one walk while striking out six is even more impressive. Characteristically, he shrugged of anything that could have be considered an excuse.

“There was nothing that took my focus off the game,” he said. “It was raining throughout the whole game, but I wasn’t thinking about that. I was just thinking about doing my job.”

Pitching for the first time in a week? “No, no, no,” he said. “That didn’t affect me in any way. Whatever day they tell me I’m going to pitch, that’s the day I’m going to pitch and do my job.”

Thomson mentioned that after long bottoms of the first and second innings that Suarez was able to come back out and throw strikes. “It’s really tough for a pitcher to sit down like he did for back-to-back innings and then go back out there and throw strikes. You don’t see that very often and he did it.”

Then the manager went back to the clubhouse where he saw the Leafs lose in overtime.

