Phillies land high-priced OF as international signing period opens, per report

Major League Baseball's international signing period opened Monday and it didn't take long for the Phillies to reach a reported $1.4 million agreement with 17-year-old Dominican outfielder Jalvin Arias, according to MLB.com.

Arias, a right-handed hitter and thrower, was MLB.com's 19th-ranked international prospect.

"Arias sports an explosive uppercut swing that plays well alongside his idea of what he wants to do at the plate," part of their scouting report read. "His best attribute is his long limbs, and along with a 6-foot-3 frame that boasts definition, makes for exciting upside."

Here is a showcase of his attributes.

The international signing period runs from January 15 through December 15. Already, 37 of MLB.com's Top 40 international prospects have reached agreements with teams.

Each team's pool of money to spend on international prospects is tied to its revenue and market size. The Phillies were one of four teams with the lowest international bonus pool at $4,652,200. This was part of their penalty for signing Trea Turner, who last offseason rejected a qualifying offer from the Dodgers. When you hear about qualifying offers affecting draft pick compensation, this is a piece of it.

The largest bonus pools belong to the D-backs, Orioles, Guardians, Rockies, Royals and Pirates at just over $7.1 million.

Current Phillies who originally signed as international free agents include Ranger Suarez, Seranthony Dominguez and Johan Rojas, all for significantly less than the highest-dollar prospects who immediately strike deals. Suarez and Dominguez were signed for $25,000 apiece and Rojas $10,000.