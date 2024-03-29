Everything you need to know for Phillies' Opening Weekend vs. Braves

We made it.
Goodbye offseason and hello 2024 MLB season.
After one small rain delay that bumped Opening Day from Thursday to Friday, the Phillies are gearing up for a full weekend against the Braves.
We've got a busy few days of baseball ahead, and whether you're heading to Citizens Bank Park or watching from home, here's everything you need to know.
Friday
Game time: 3:05 p.m.
Pitching matchup: Zack Wheeler vs. Spencer Strider
Philadelphia Phillies
Where to watch: NBC10 and the NBC Sports App
Where to listen: 94 WIP, WTTM 1680
Gates open: 12:35 p.m.
Giveaway: All fans in attendance will receive a Phillies 2024 Opening Day scarf
Saturday
Game time: 4:05 p.m.
Pitching matchup: Aaron Nola vs. Max Fried
Where to watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus and the NBC Sports App
Where to listen: 94 WIP, WTTM 1680
Gates open: 2:35 p.m.
Giveaway: Fans 15 and over will receive an opening night t-shirt
Sunday
Game start: 1:35 p.m.
Pitching matchup: Ranger Suarez vs. Chris Sale
Where to watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia and the NBC Sports App
Where to listen: 94 WIP, WTTM 1680
Gates open: 12:05 p.m.
Giveaway: All fans in attendance will receive a 2024 schedule magnet
