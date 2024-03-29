Everything you need to know for Phillies' Opening Weekend vs. Braves

We made it.

Goodbye offseason and hello 2024 MLB season.

After one small rain delay that bumped Opening Day from Thursday to Friday, the Phillies are gearing up for a full weekend against the Braves.

We've got a busy few days of baseball ahead, and whether you're heading to Citizens Bank Park or watching from home, here's everything you need to know.

Friday

Game time: 3:05 p.m.

Pitching matchup: Zack Wheeler vs. Spencer Strider

Where to watch: NBC10 and the NBC Sports App

Where to listen: 94 WIP, WTTM 1680

Gates open: 12:35 p.m.

Giveaway: All fans in attendance will receive a Phillies 2024 Opening Day scarf

Saturday

Game time: 4:05 p.m.

Pitching matchup: Aaron Nola vs. Max Fried

Where to watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus and the NBC Sports App

Where to listen: 94 WIP, WTTM 1680

Gates open: 2:35 p.m.

Giveaway: Fans 15 and over will receive an opening night t-shirt

Sunday

Game start: 1:35 p.m.

Pitching matchup: Ranger Suarez vs. Chris Sale

Where to watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia and the NBC Sports App

Where to listen: 94 WIP, WTTM 1680

Gates open: 12:05 p.m.

Giveaway: All fans in attendance will receive a 2024 schedule magnet

