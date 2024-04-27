Looking at 20 options for the Eagles on Day 3 of the draft

The Eagles will kick off Day 3 of the draft with one of Howie Roseman’s favorite meetings of the year: The Passion Meeting.

A couple hours before the fourth round begins, the Eagles will gather.

“We bring in all the scouts, coordinators, and we'll just have a passion meeting,” Roseman said. “We'll just say to the scouts, you guys, you work your ass off all year. Tell us right now who you think you want to put your name on again. Like obviously you scouted these guys, but right now we got these picks. Tell us, speak about them. You got a chance. Jeffrey (Lurie), Nick (Sirianni) is in there. So you do that.

“You know, it's one of — probably one of the best meetings we have all year. You know, it's not as much fun when we have two picks. We have had that, and I think it will be really fun tomorrow for our guys to do that.”

After a busy Day 2 of the draft on Friday, the Eagles are entering Day 3 with seven picks in Rounds 4-6:

Round 4-120

Round 4-123

Round 4-132

Round 5-152

Round 5-171

Round 5-172

Round 6-210

Here are 20+ options for the Eagles on Day 3:

Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas: Sanders (6-4, 245) had back-to-back 600-yard seasons for the Longhorns but has some upside in the NFL as a pass-catching tight end who can become a dual-threat player.

Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State: While Johnson (6-6, 259) didn’t have crazy production at Penn State he has the frame and athleticism to offer upside as a do-it-all tight end. He’s not a finished product but could learn behind Dallas Goedert for a couple years while playing the role of TE2.

Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon: Franklin (6-1, 176) had a huge season in 2023 with 81 catches, 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns, while averaging 17.1 yards per catch. He best fits as an outside receiver with some big-play ability and 4.41 speed.

Malik Washington, WR, Virginia: The Eagles have added a bunch of big-bodied receivers on futures deals this offseason and Washington doesn’t fit that mold. He’s just 5-foot-8 but is well-built at 191 pounds and is coming off an incredible season at Virginia with over 1,400 yards on 110 catches. He’s going to be a slot receiver in the NFL.

Javon Baker, WR, UCF: The former Alabama product when to UCF and had two productive seasons, including an 1,100-yard season in 2023, which earned him an All-Big 12 nod. Most likely an outside receiver who can move inside on occasion.

Devontez Walker, WR, UNC: If the Eagles want some pure speed then “Tez” Walker is their guy. He ran a blazing 4.36 at the Combine and has real big-play potential in the NFL. He spent just one season at UNC.

Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M: Smith was used in a bunch of different ways in the Aggies offense and any team that drafts him needs to be creative with him because he thrives in some gadgety ways. He didn’t put up crazy numbers in college but Smith (5-9, 190) offers some real juice as a Day 3 slot option and return man.

Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee: If the Eagles want to round out their running back room, Wright is an intriguing option. He averaged 7.4 yards per carry in 2023 for the Vols and has pure speed that he showed at the Combine with his 4.38 time in the 40.

Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College: There’s a chance the Eagles could find a starting guard in Day 3 if they pick Mahogany, who has 34 collegiate starts under his belt. He has also played on both sides of the center.

Christian Jones, OT, Texas: Jones will turn 24 in May so he’s a bit of an older prospect but he has started an incredible 48 games in college and has played on both sides of the line. He could be a future swing tackle who would add some valuable depth to the offensive line.

Travis Glover, OT, Georgia State: The Eagles already added a toolsy small-school player who shined at the Senior Bowl in Jalyx Hunt, so maybe try it again with Glover. At 6-6, 317 pounds, Glover started a ton of games at Georgia State and could be a prospect who will intrigue Jeff Stoutland.

Walter Rouse, OT, Oklahoma: A high-floor depth offensive tackle with 52 career starts in his time at Stanford and Oklahoma. He was the left tackle starting opposite first-rounder Tyler Guyton in 2023.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson: The son of the Eagles’ legend is still available and is one of the best linebackers left in this year’s class. There might be some hurdles for Trotter playing in the shadow of his father in Philly but it would be fun. Trotter Jr. is a modern-day, undersized linebacker at 6-0, 228 pounds but he plays bigger than that and has starter upside.

Jordan Magee, LB, Temple: Another 228-pound linebacker, Magee was a fun player to watch at Temple and it would be cool to see him stay in Philly. If nothing else, he could be a key special teams contributor, much like Shaun Bradley was after the Eagles drafted him out of Temple.

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech: The Eagles drafted Zech McPhearson out of Texas Tech in the fourth round a few years ago and maybe they go back to the Red Raiders for this pick. Taylor-Demerson had 10 career interceptions and has impressive speed, running a 4.41 at the Combine.

Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State: A two-year starter at Washington State, Hicks (6-2, 215) played multiple roles and was projected to go in Day 2. He could be off the board early in Day 3.

Malik Mustapha, S, Wake Forest: After beginning his career at Richmond, Mustapha ended up starting 23 games at Wake Forest. He isn’t huge at 5-10, 206 pounds but he can be a force in the box.

Gabriel Murphy, Edge, UCLA: The Eagles already added one edge but they’re always looking. Murphy is coming off an 8-sack season with UCLA and has some desirable traits. Playing across from Laiatu Latu probably helped him but Murphy held his own. His twin brother Grayson is also an edge prospect from UCLA who will likely be picked after Gabriel.

Mohamed Kamara, Edge, Colorado State: Kamara is an older prospect who will turn 24 in June but he was very productive with 13 sacks in 2023 and 8 1/2 in 2022. So at least he was dominating his competition. He doesn’t have ideal length at 6-foot-1 but he’s a high-effort player who could be a part of a rotation.

Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU: LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith was a second-round pick but the other guy guys in that rotation are still available. Wingo (6-0, 284 pounds) is obviously undersized but has real speed and pass rush ability as a 3-tech. His groin surgery during the 2023 season could push him down the board.

Jordan Jefferson, DT, LSU: Sometimes the forgotten guy in the rotation, Jefferson transferred to LSU after four seasons at West Virginia. Jefferson (6-3, 316) proved he could hang in the SEC and might still be developing.

Brandon Dorlus, DT, Oregon: A tad surprised that Dorlus (6-3, 283) is still available. He’s a versatile player who could fill the role similar to the one we’ve seen Milton Williams have in Philly the last few years. He also ran an impressive 4.85 at the Combine at 283 pounds.

