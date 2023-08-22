Phillies fans go wild for Turner following walk-off win

The Phillies earned their 35th comeback win of the season on a Tuesday in August, but it felt like a crisp night in October.
You read that right.
Citizens Bank Park was so loud (and packed) that fans turned a summer evening into a pure playoff atmosphere.
While the crowd was electric from the first pitch, the bottom of the ninth inning just felt different. Trea Turner's walk-off two-run single made that ballpark erupt into chaos. A moment that could bring chills to anyone watching.
Though Turner struggled early in his career as a Phillie, everyone knew it wouldn't last forever. He is having an August worth talking about (in a positive way).
"They've got my back and I'm showing up for them," said Turner following the win.
Philadelphia Phillies
And he couldn't be more right. The response following tonight's win was through the roof:
Tack on a couple hundred "I LOVE YOU TREA TURNER" posts and you've got a solid idea of what social media has looked like since the game went final.
The Phillies aren't back ... they've been here.