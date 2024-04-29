Alec Bohm, NL Player of the Week, just keeps getting better

ANAHEIM — To the surprise of no one paying attention to Phillies baseball of late, Alec Bohm was named National League Player of the Week, the second straight week the honor has gone to a Phillie.

With Trea Turner winning the prior week, this is the first time the award has gone to a Phillie twice in a row since Domonic Brown in 2013.

Bohm went 17-for-30 last week, hitting .567 with eight doubles, a home run and eight RBI to lead the Phillies to five wins in seven games on the road.

"He deserves it," manager Rob Thomson said prior to Monday's series opener between the Phillies and Angels. "He's played great for a while now on both sides of the ball. I'm happy for him, proud of him."

Bohm has been hot longer than the last week. He's riding a 12-game hitting streak that has included 10 doubles, three homers and 16 RBI. He has at least one extra-base hit in eight straight games and 10 of the last 11.

He's had hot streaks before but never one like this.

"I think it gets back to approach," Thomson said. "He's not chasing, he's pulling breaking balls and he's hitting fastballs the other way. That's what good hitters do. … He's stronger now than when he first signed. That's all part of it."

Bohm was drafted third overall by the Phillies in 2018 for his bat. His hit tool graded out high but there were questions about his defense and whether he'd hit for the requisite power teams want from a corner infielder.

He's made leaps and bounds in both departments. Bohm was worth minus-14 Outs Above Average the last two seasons, according to Statcast, but has been neutral this season, a big improvement. It's noticeable on a near-nightly basis with routine plays, balls to his left, dribblers he's had to charge and the accuracy of his throws.

He's also become a genuine top-level producer. Bohm drove in 97 runs a year ago and is second in the National League with 26 RBI this season.

"I just think he takes the same approach every at-bat," Thomson said. "It works for him because he makes contact and uses the whole field."

Bohm was in the cleanup spot Monday night against the Angels for the fifth straight game. He won't be relinquishing the role any time soon.

"Me and Whit (Merrifield) were sitting there saying he's due for an RBI, it's been three at-bats," Bryson Stott said Sunday after another three-hit game for Bohm. "He's pretty incredible. He gets on these runs where it doesn't matter, it could be a knuckleball, slider, under-hand fastball and you know he's gonna hit it."