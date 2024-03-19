Phillies option 4 players to Triple A, reassign 3 others

The Phillies trimmed their spring roster on Tuesday, optioning four players to Triple A and reassigning three others to minor-league camp.
Pitchers Kolby Allard and Max Castillo, infielder Rodolfo Castro and first baseman Darick Hall were optioned.
Pitchers Austin Brice and Ricardo Pinto and catcher Cody Roberts were sent to minor-league camp.
Allard and Castillo were in the mix for a long relief spot in the Phillies' bullpen. They will instead apparently begin the season as starters at Triple A, where they'll remain stretched out in case the Phillies suffer a rotation injury.
Spencer Turnbull, who is on a one-year contract worth $2 million, appears to be the frontrunner for that long relief/sixth starter spot. Dylan Covey hasn't pitched much because of shoulder tightness and Nick Nelson has struggled in camp.
There wouldn't have been much playing time in the majors for Hall with Bryce Harper starting at first base, Kyle Schwarber locked in as the designated hitter and the occasional need to use Harper, Nick Castellanos or J.T. Realmuto as the DH. Hall would have been strictly a left-handed bat off the bench. He will begin at Triple A but could find himself back up and playing a meaningful role if Schwarber or Harper is forced to miss time at some point.
The Phillies are down to their final week of Grapefruit League play. Their last spring training game is next Monday, March 25 and they open the regular season three days later at home against the Braves.
The following 50 players remain in camp:
Pitchers (22)
Zack Wheeler
Aaron Nola
Ranger Suarez
Taijuan Walker
Cristopher Sanchez
Spencer Turnbull
Jose Alvarado
Gregory Soto
Matt Strahm
Jeff Hoffman
Seranthony Dominguez
Orion Kerkering (sidelined most of the month by the flu)
Connor Brogdon
Yunior Marte
Andrew Bellatti
Luis Ortiz
Jose Ruiz
Nick Nelson
David Buchanan
Nick Snyder
Michael Rucker (injured - finger)
Dylan Covey (injured - shoulder)
Catchers (6)
J.T. Realmuto
Garrett Stubbs
Aramis Garcia
Rafael Marchan (injured - back)
Cam Gallagher
Will Simoneit
Infielders (7)
Bryce Harper
Bryson Stott
Trea Turner
Alec Bohm
Edmundo Sosa
Kody Clemens
Nick Podkul
Outfielders (12)
Nick Castellanos
Whit Merrifield
Kyle Schwarber
Brandon Marsh
Johan Rojas
Cristian Pache
David Dahl
Simon Muzziotti
Jake Cave
Cal Stevenson
Jordan Luplow
Carlos De La Cruz
INF/OF (3)
Weston Wilson
Scott Kingery
Matt Kroon