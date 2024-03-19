Phillies option 4 players to Triple A, reassign 3 others

JUPITER, FLORIDA – MARCH 16: Kolby Allard #49 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium on March 16, 2024 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The Phillies trimmed their spring roster on Tuesday, optioning four players to Triple A and reassigning three others to minor-league camp.

Pitchers Kolby Allard and Max Castillo, infielder Rodolfo Castro and first baseman Darick Hall were optioned.

Pitchers Austin Brice and Ricardo Pinto and catcher Cody Roberts were sent to minor-league camp.

Allard and Castillo were in the mix for a long relief spot in the Phillies' bullpen. They will instead apparently begin the season as starters at Triple A, where they'll remain stretched out in case the Phillies suffer a rotation injury.

Spencer Turnbull, who is on a one-year contract worth $2 million, appears to be the frontrunner for that long relief/sixth starter spot. Dylan Covey hasn't pitched much because of shoulder tightness and Nick Nelson has struggled in camp.

There wouldn't have been much playing time in the majors for Hall with Bryce Harper starting at first base, Kyle Schwarber locked in as the designated hitter and the occasional need to use Harper, Nick Castellanos or J.T. Realmuto as the DH. Hall would have been strictly a left-handed bat off the bench. He will begin at Triple A but could find himself back up and playing a meaningful role if Schwarber or Harper is forced to miss time at some point.

The Phillies are down to their final week of Grapefruit League play. Their last spring training game is next Monday, March 25 and they open the regular season three days later at home against the Braves.

The following 50 players remain in camp:

Pitchers (22)

Zack Wheeler

Aaron Nola

Ranger Suarez

Taijuan Walker

Cristopher Sanchez

Spencer Turnbull

Jose Alvarado

Gregory Soto

Matt Strahm

Jeff Hoffman

Seranthony Dominguez

Orion Kerkering (sidelined most of the month by the flu)

Connor Brogdon

Yunior Marte

Andrew Bellatti

Luis Ortiz

Jose Ruiz

Nick Nelson

David Buchanan

Nick Snyder

Michael Rucker (injured - finger)

Dylan Covey (injured - shoulder)

Catchers (6)

J.T. Realmuto

Garrett Stubbs

Aramis Garcia

Rafael Marchan (injured - back)

Cam Gallagher

Will Simoneit

Infielders (7)

Bryce Harper

Bryson Stott

Trea Turner

Alec Bohm

Edmundo Sosa

Kody Clemens

Nick Podkul

Outfielders (12)

Nick Castellanos

Whit Merrifield

Kyle Schwarber

Brandon Marsh

Johan Rojas

Cristian Pache

David Dahl

Simon Muzziotti

Jake Cave

Cal Stevenson

Jordan Luplow

Carlos De La Cruz

INF/OF (3)

Weston Wilson

Scott Kingery

Matt Kroon