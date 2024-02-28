Sosa scratched with injury; Wilson gets a look at shortstop

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Phillies scratched Edmundo Sosa from Wednesday's spring training game 45 minutes before first pitch because of a left foot contusion.

He is day to day.

Sosa was in the initial lineup at shortstop. Weston Wilson, who is capable of playing every position except catcher or pitcher, started at short in his place.

Starting shortstop Trea Turner had the afternoon off after making the 2½-hour drive to Fort Myers Tuesday and playing there against the Twins.

Behind Turner, the Phillies have Sosa as a backup shortstop and Bryson Stott, who started 75 games at short as a rookie. The Phillies want to keep Stott at second base, where he was one of three Gold Glove finalists a season ago, but he is another option if needed. There is also Rodolfo Castro, who seems ticketed for Triple A.

The insertion of Wilson at shortstop highlights his defensive versatility. He played four different positions in eight games with the Phillies last season (first base, second base, third base and left field) and also started 75 times at shortstop with Triple A Lehigh Valley.

Wilson is competing with players like Jake Cave and Cristian Pache for the final spot on the Phillies' bench.

"We know he can play defense in any position really except behind the plate," manager Rob Thomson said. "That's really valuable for us. But if he continues to show us good at-bats and good swings, which he has so far, I'm pretty happy with it. He looks good."