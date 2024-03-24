Busy Sunday for Phillies, who trade Cave and extend Strahm

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA – MARCH 05: Jake Cave #44 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with first base coach Paco Figueroa after hitting a single in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles during a 2024 Grapefruit League Spring Training game at BayCare Ballpark on March 05, 2024 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Sunday was a busy morning for the Phillies, who traded Jake Cave to the Rockies for cash considerations, extended the contract of Matt Strahm through 2025 with a club/vesting option for 2026, and reassigned right-handed relievers Andrew Bellatti and Jose Ruiz to minor-league camp.

There's much more clarity now with the Opening Day roster. The Cave trade likely means both Johan Rojas and Cristian Pache will make the team, barring a last-minute trade or signing. (Remember, a year ago Pache was acquired from Oakland a day before the opener.)

Cave was out of options so the Phillies would have likely lost him for nothing if they tried to pass him through waivers. Instead, they got cash.

If both Rojas and Pache make the team, the Phils' bench will skew right-handed. The only lefty bat would be Garrett Stubbs, save for the nights Whit Merrifield spells Brandon Marsh in left field or Bryson Stott at second base. That's meaningful considering Rojas is a bat they might want to pinch-hit for late in games. The Phillies do have a couple of left-handed-hitting outfielders in David Dahl and Cal Stevenson who were reassigned to minor-league camp on Friday.

That is unless Kody Clemens, who is right on the bubble, makes the roster over someone like Pache. Clemens has performed all spring, going 13-for-40 (.325) with three homers, three doubles, a triple and 10 RBI. Pache, like Cave, is out of options.

The Bellatti and Ruiz moves appear to have solidified the 13-man pitching staff, with Connor Brogdon, Yunior Marte and Luis Ortiz likely to make the club.

The Strahm extension is reportedly $7.5 million in 2025 and the option is worth the same amount in 2026.