Phillies sign veteran lefty to one-year deal

CLEVELAND, OHIO – JULY 04: Starting pitcher Kolby Allard #49 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on July 04, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

With their roster mostly complete minus potential help in the outfield, bench and bullpen, the Phillies have been looking to add pitching depth. On Tuesday, they announced they’d agreed to a one-year deal with left-hander Kolby Allard.

Allard is 26 and spent last season with the Braves. He was originally a first-round pick by Atlanta in 2015, five spots after the Phillies selected high school outfielder Cornelius Randolph.

Allard has made 69 career appearances, 38 of them starts, and has a 6.10 ERA. He’s not overpowering with a fastball that averages 90-91 mph.

Allard could provide rotation depth for a Phillies team that is thin beyond its five starters (Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez, Taijuan Walker and Cristopher Sanchez.) The only other potential starting options on the 40-man roster are Nick Nelson and Dylan Covey.

Allard has one option year remaining so the Phils would be able to move him from Triple A to the majors as needed. Their 40-man roster stands at 39.