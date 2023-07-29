Phillies designate Noah Song for assignment

PITTSBURGH — The Phillies needed to make a decision with Rule 5 draft pick Noah Song by Saturday as his rehab clock ended, and the move was designating him for assignment.

The Phillies have four days to work out a trade. The deadline is Tuesday. There is also a seven-day period during which they could place Song on irrevocable waivers. A claiming team would be subject to the same Rule 5 restrictions as the Phillies — it would have to keep Song on the active roster for the rest of the 2023 season. That would be more palatable to a team out of the playoff race.

The 26-year-old Song appeared in eight minor-league games during a rehab assignment for a low back strain. By rule, a pitcher’s rehab assignment can last no more than 30 days. He was hit around in the final three outings — one at Double A, two at Triple A — allowing eight runs and 12 baserunners in five innings.

Song was a surprising selection by the Phillies in December’s Rule 5 draft. It was a low-risk move with a potential reward. The Phillies spent $50,000 to acquire him from the Red Sox four years after his one and only stint in professional baseball in Low A. Song is a former fourth-round pick who dominated in his final year of college and pitched well in the New York-Penn League before fulfilling his duties in the navy.

The Phillies tried to ramp Song up as a multi-inning relief option, the only sort of role in which a team with playoff hopes would have felt comfortable using a player with so little pro baseball experience. As it turns out, they went with a more useful short-term option for the final spot in the bullpen.

If Song is not traded by Tuesday and goes unclaimed on waivers, the Phillies would have to offer him back to the Red Sox for $25,000.