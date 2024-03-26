Trending
Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper is going to be a dad…again! Baby #3 on the way

By Emily Rose Grassi

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

A beloved Philadelphia Phillie is about to become a dad...again!

Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla took to Instagram in a collaborated post to share the exciting news.

The 31-year-old first baseman is expecting baby number three and captioned the photo announcement saying "3 for 3" with a heart emoji.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In the Instagram post carousel, Harper's two kids can be seen on the beach and holding a sonogram that shows their new sibling who's on the way.

Phillies Injury Update Mar 18

Phillies playing it safe with Bryce Harper's back

Countdown to Opening Day Mar 15

Still just 31, Bryce Harper can slug his way into several exclusive clubs

Harper has been married to his wife since 2016.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia Phillies
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us