Phillies activate Alec Bohm from injured list, option Drew Ellis

FLUSHING, NY – MAY 30: Philadelphia Phillies Third Baseman Alec Bohm (28) fields a ground ball hit by New York Mets First Baseman Pete Alonso (20) during the second inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets on May 30, 2023, at Citi Field in Flushing, NY. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Phillies activated Alec Bohm from the injured list Sunday in time for their series finale against the Dodgers, starting him at third base.

The roster casualty was infielder Drew Ellis, who was optioned to Triple A.

Bohm was placed on the 10-day IL on May 31 with a hamstring strain, three days after being held out of the Phillies' final game in Atlanta with tightness. The day off gave him 48 hours to rest his hamstring, but he aggravated the injury fielding a slow roller on May 30 in New York.

Bohm has been the Phillies' leading hitter with runners in scoring position this season, batting .339. He also leads the team with 37 RBI, one more than Nick Castellanos and two ahead of Kyle Schwarber.

A third baseman in 90% of his major-league starts prior to this season, Bohm has started 32 games at first base this season and 18 at third. Rhys Hoskins' ACL tear in spring training obviously affected the rest of the Phillies' infield picture, and after Darick Hall went down with a sprained thumb the first week of the regular season, Bohm became the primary first baseman with Edmundo Sosa at third.

Kody Clemens, who got another start Sunday, has been in the mix for over a month at first base against right-handed pitching and has held his own, hitting .271 with four homers, five doubles and an .804 OPS against righties.

The Phillies faced a somewhat interesting roster decision when activating Bohm. Ellis had a productive week with the Phils, homering twice and walking four times for a .364 OBP in 22 plate appearances. The Phillies liked the quality of his plate appearances. They could have optioned outfielder Dalton Guthrie or designated Josh Harrison (making $2M) for assignment but instead parted with Ellis, who could be back up again this season if/when a need arises.

Hall has played eight games during a rehab assignment and hit .323/.361/.516 with three doubles, a homer, eight RBI and three walks. The Phils have said he will need to hit his way back to the majors. Hall is currently on the 60-day injured list. There is a maximum of 20 days a team can keep a non-pitcher on a rehab assignment and Hall's clock runs out on June 29, at which point the Phillies will need to make a decision whether to return him to the majors or keep him at Triple A.