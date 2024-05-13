Stott leads shorthanded Phillies to inspiring comeback win over Mets

NEW YORK — A game that looked and felt like a Phillies loss from the bottom of the second through the bottom of the eighth turned into the latest example of their depth and ability to persevere.

Down two runs in the ninth inning against Edwin Diaz, one of baseball's most electric closers, the Phillies drew closer with red-hot Bryson Stott's solo home run and tied the game when Alec Bohm was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Orion Kerkering, pitching back-to-back days for the first time this season, went 1-2-3 through the teeth of the Mets' order in the bottom of the ninth, retiring Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and J.D. Martinez to set up more heroics from Stott in extra innings. Kerkering made it look far easier than it was.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Stott fell behind in the count 0-2 to Mets reliever Sean Reid-Foley but battled to drill a sacrifice fly to deep right field. Bryce Harper crossed the plate as the go-ahead run and Jose Alvarado set the Mets down in a 5-4 win.

You don't think about Stott as the kind of player who can carry an offense, but he essentially has over this past week. He's driven in 11 runs in his last eight games. He's reached base in 12 of his last 19 plate appearances, and he narrowly missed homering three innings before he did Monday night.

The 29-13 Phillies still have not lost consecutive games since April 23-24 in Cincinnati.

It was a bizarre start from Cristopher Sanchez, who threw just 10 pitches in a 1-2-3 first inning but needed 50 to record the next four outs. He allowed two runs in the bottom of the second and his third inning was a rollercoaster.

Sanchez put the first four Mets on base in the bottom of the third with a double, single and two walks. He struck out Brett Baty with the bases loaded for the first out, then walked off the mound gingerly and had his hand examined by a trainer. Whether it was a blister, hand irritation or a false alarm, Sanchez responded by striking out three in a row on nine pitches.

After looking like he wouldn't make it out of the third, Sanchez then pitched a 1-2-3 fourth inning, retired the side in the fifth and would have registered a "quality start" if not for his own two-out error in the sixth. The Phillies needed the extra length because Spencer Turnbull, the only true long man in the bullpen, pitched an inning of relief Sunday and was unavailable Monday because he's not accustomed to going back-to-back days.

The Phillies were shorthanded again Monday with Kyle Schwarber (lower back soreness) and J.T. Realmuto (right knee soreness) out of the starting lineup. Trea Turner will miss another month with a hamstring strain. The Phillies have done an admirable job in recent seasons of playing through injuries to key players like Harper, Rhys Hoskins, Alvarado and Ranger Suarez, but they also haven't had three of their top hitters out at the same time.

Schwarber pinch-hit in the ninth inning and struck out. The Phils consider both he and Realmuto day-to-day but it is unclear if either will return to the starting lineup for Tuesday's 1:10 p.m. series finale.

The Phillies have Aaron Nola on the mound Tuesday afternoon opposite Jose Butto, the first right-handed starting pitcher they've have faced in five games.

The teams then transition to Citizens Bank Park for two more games Wednesday (Suarez) and Thursday (Taijuan Walker). These are the first games of the season against the Mets.