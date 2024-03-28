Phillies release Opening Day roster, place 5 players on IL

Their Opening Day will have to wait an additional 24 hours because of rain, but the Phillies released their initial regular-season roster Thursday afternoon, also placing five players on the injured list.

Here is their group of 26:

Pitchers (13): Jose Alvarado, Cristopher Sanchez, Gregory Soto, Matt Strahm, Ranger Suarez, Connor Brogdon, Seranthony Dominguez, Jeff Hoffman, Yunior Marte, Aaron Nola, Luis Ortiz, Spencer Turnbull and Zack Wheeler

Catchers (2): J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs

Infielders (5): Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott and Trea Turner

Outfielders (4): Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh, Cristian Pache and Johan Rojas

Utility (1): Whit Merrifield

Designated Hitter (1): Kyle Schwarber

Right-handed pitchers Taijuan Walker (right shoulder soreness), Orion Kerkering (right forearm strain), Dylan Covey (right shoulder strain) and Michael Rucker (right hand) were placed on the 15-day IL.

Catcher Rafael Marchan (lower back pain) was placed on the 10-day IL.

All five IL stints are retroactive to March 25, the farthest they can be backdated.

Walker’s injury late in camp opened the door for Turnbull to be in the season-opening rotation. Turnbull will start Tuesday against the Reds in the fifth game of the year. The Phillies will go with Wheeler, Nola, Suarez, Sanchez and Turnbull in that order.

Kerkering, who had a spot in the bullpen, missed most of March with an illness. He will begin in Triple A and will be back up in the majors once he's rehabbed and rebuilt arm strength and stamina.

The Phillies' season opener is Friday at 3:05 p.m. against the Braves on NBC10. Wheeler opposes Braves ace Spencer Strider.