Prospect Justin Crawford to represent Phillies in Futures Game

Phillies prospect Justin Crawford, their first-round pick last summer, will represent the organization in the MLB All-Star Futures Game in Seattle next weekend.

The Futures Game is an annual showcase of baseball’s top prospects — NL vs. AL — that takes place just before the All-Star break. The game will be played Saturday, July 8 at 7 p.m. and airs on Peacock.

Crawford was the Phillies’ top selection in last summer’s draft, 17th overall out of Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas. His first full season as a pro has been successful — in 202 plate appearances with Single A Clearwater, the left-handed-hitting center fielder has batted .346 with 32 stolen bases in 36 attempts. He's hit .400 against lefties. He hasn't homered yet on the season but has 10 doubles and five triples with 32 RBI.

MLB Pipeline ranks Crawford as the Phillies’ third-best prospect, behind pitchers Andrew Painter and Mick Abel.

The Phillies had two prospects participate last summer: catcher Logan O’Hoppe and reliever Erik Miller. Both were traded over the next six months — O’Hoppe to the Angels for Brandon Marsh, Miller to the Giants for Yunior Marte.

Bryson Stott was a part of the game in 2021 and Alec Bohm played in 2019.