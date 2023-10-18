Ranger Suarez could be in for a longer start this time

PHOENIX — Ranger Suarez’ start Thursday afternoon in Game 3 of the NLCS will be his eighth playoff appearance with the Phillies.

They’ve won the prior seven.

Suarez appeared last October as a starter, setup man and closer. His versatility has been important for the Phillies, but for now, he’s solidified as the No. 3 behind Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola in the Phillies’ playoff rotation.

There were times this summer when it wasn’t so clear who would pitch behind Wheeler and Nola in a playoff rotation. Taijuan Walker went 10-2 with a 2.74 ERA in 14 starts from May 21 through August 6. Cristopher Sanchez allowed three runs or fewer 15 times in 18 starts. Even Michael Lorenzen threw a no-hitter after going eight strong in his post-trade deadline Phillies debut.

But Suarez, who missed 10 starts this season because of an elbow injury that delayed his 2023 debut and an oblique injury late in the summer, pitched the best down the stretch. He’s earned the trust of the entire organization with his repertoire, command, standout defense and nonchalant personality. Watching Suarez, you wouldn’t know whether it’s October 18 or May 18.

“When he didn't have his best stuff, it was coming off that injury, so he was still kind of building back up,” manager Rob Thomson said Wednesday afternoon. “Once we got towards the end of the season, he had it going on, and he's continued that through the postseason.”

Thomson had a short leash on Suarez in his first start this postseason against the Braves because of their right-handedness and the alignment of the NLDS schedule. The Phillies had an off day after Suarez’ start in Game 1, so the plan all along was to lift him if anyone was on base when a dangerous right-handed bat came up for the second time. He went 3 1/3 innings and wasn’t happy about exiting, but the plan worked and he’s supported it fully since.

Suarez started again in Game 4 of the NLDS and allowed one run on three hits over five walk-free innings as the Phillies sent the Braves home for the winter. He mostly cruised in that outing and threw only 69 pitches, but Thomson is aggressive this time of year and has confidence in seven different relievers to pitch in high-leverage situations, so it was another relatively quick hook.

Game 3 of the NLCS Thursday could be a different story. Suarez could take the Phillies deeper into the game if he’s pitching well.

“I always expect him to give us a good start, expect him to give us length,” Thomson said. “His first two starts, we could get him out a little bit earlier because we had the opportunity with off days built in. It was a little different. We have three in a row here. Hopefully he can give us some length tomorrow.”

The Phillies play in Arizona Thursday, Friday and Saturday (if necessary). Without the off-day after Suarez’ start, and with the Phillies already leading the series 2-0, they could use him more traditionally. A big reason why their bullpen has been so effective in the playoffs is that relievers have been kept fresh. The only instances all postseason of a Phillies reliever pitching back-to-back days was Games 3 and 4 of the NLDS for Matt Strahm and Seranthony Dominguez.

“Honestly, I wasn't angry or upset with anyone on the team particularly,” Suarez said Wednesday of the shorter outings. “I was just mad at myself because I knew I could have done better. My goal is to go as deep as possible in games. Again, I knew I could have been better. I wanted to show them what I was capable of. I was fortunate enough in Game 4 against the Braves to go deeper in the game, and I showed them my skills.”

The Phillies hit Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly in the first two games and will have the pitching advantage in Games 3 and 4 with Suarez opposing rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt, then likely Walker for the Phils in Game 4 as Arizona uses a bullpen game.

Pfaadt had a 5.72 ERA during the regular season and his opponents had a slash line similar to Austin Riley. He is expected to throw 50 or so pitches.

The Phillies have outscored the D-backs 15-3 through two games, outhomering them 6-1. And that was against the best arms they had to offer. Arizona’s weakness is its pitching staff after Gallen and Kelly.

The D-backs are looking for any sort of break to get themselves back in this series and the Phillies are looking for their kill shot.

“I don't really know what it is, but for us, the postseason is different,” Suarez said. “You know, we're just a different team in the postseason.”