Phillies make 4 more camp cuts, spring roster down to 34 healthy players

The Phillies whittled down their spring training roster by four more players with Opening Day less than a week away.

Infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson was optioned to Triple A, while right-hander David Buchanan, outfielder Jordan Luplow and catchers Aramis Garcia and Cam Gallagher were reassigned to minor-league camp.

Wilson, who was hit on the hand by a 95 mph fastball on Thursday, had been a longshot candidate to fill the Phillies' final bench role. His power from the right side and ability to play essentially every position other than catcher should give him a chance to help the Phils at some point in 2024, as he did in 2023.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Buchanan was in the mix for the Phillies' long relief job. There aren't many candidates left for that spot as Kolby Allard, Max Castillo and Nick Nelson have also been optioned to Triple A and Dylan Covey is sidelined by a shoulder injury.

That leaves Spencer Turnbull, who signed a one-year contract worth $2 million with incentives, as the apparent favorite for the long relief role. The possibility exists that the Phillies ask Turnbull to begin the year at Triple A so he can start and be stretched out in case a rotation need arises in the majors, but Rob Thomson has said multiple times this month that the Phils need someone in the 'pen capable of giving them length. And if they reach a point where Turnbull isn't being used and a few weeks in the minors starting every fifth or sixth day would be deemed worthwhile, they could revisit the idea.

Matt Strahm is too useful in other roles to be that guy. Jose Ruiz has never pitched more than two innings in a game. Turnbull looks to be the long reliever/sixth starter. There is also a chance he's needed for an early spot start or opener-type appearance, depending on when Aaron Nola goes on paternity leave. Nola's wife, Hunter, is due on April 4.

The Phillies signed Luplow to a minor-league deal last week after he asked the Braves to release him so he could pursue a better opportunity. He's here to provide outfield depth, along with David Dahl and Cal Stevenson. The composition of the Phillies' bench will be affected by whether Johan Rojas makes the team. If he does, the bench is likely Whit Merrifield, Edmundo Sosa, Garrett Stubbs and either Cristian Pache or Jake Cave. In that scenario, Cave might have the upper hand to give the Phillies a left-handed pinch-hitting option. If Rojas does not make the team and starts the season at Triple A, both Pache and Cave would be likely to make the Opening Day roster.

It was a strong showing in camp for Garcia, who is ostensibly the Phillies' third-string catcher right now as Rafael Marchan rehabs a back injury. The 31-year-old hit .393 with five doubles, a home run and seven RBI in 32 plate appearances.

The Phillies' spring roster is at 38 players.

Pitchers (19)

Zack Wheeler

Aaron Nola

Ranger Suarez

Taijuan Walker

Cristopher Sanchez

Jose Alvarado

Gregory Soto

Matt Strahm

Jeff Hoffman

Seranthony Dominguez

Spencer Turnbull

Yunior Marte

Connor Brogdon

Andrew Bellatti

Luis Ortiz

Jose Ruiz

Orion Kerkering (unlikely for Opening Day - flu)

Dylan Covey (injured - shoulder)

Michael Rucker (injured - finger)

Catchers (3)

J.T. Realmuto

Garrett Stubbs

Rafael Marchan (injured - back)

Infielders (6)

Bryce Harper

Bryson Stott

Trea Turner

Alec Bohm

Edmundo Sosa

Kody Clemens

Outfielders (8)

Nick Castellanos

Brandon Marsh

Kyle Schwarber

Johan Rojas

Cristian Pache

Jake Cave

David Dahl

Cal Stevenson

INF/OF (2)

Whit Merrifield

Scott Kingery