Turner makes some history as Phillies absolutely explode late

A quick glance at the final score would indicate the Phillies' game against the Nationals Saturday played out much differently than it did.

They spent most of the afternoon the way they'd spent most of the week — in an offensive malaise. Then the lineup absolutely exploded in the seventh and eighth innings to turn a three-run deficit into a monstrous lead.

After being shut out for six innings, the Phillies scored three in the seventh, eight in the eighth and added one more in the ninth to beat the Nationals, 12-3.

They homered five times. Nick Castellanos tied the game with a three-run shot with two outs and runners on the corners in the seventh. He sent the third pitch he saw over the out-of-town scoreboard in right field for his 21st of the season.

Trea Turner led off the eighth inning with a solo shot to put the Phillies ahead, came up again when they batted around and homered again. He became just the third Phillie to ever homer twice in the same inning, joining Von Hayes (1985) and Andy Seminick (1949).

The Phillies have hit 32 of their 147 home runs this season against the Nationals, nearly 22%. They've averaged 2.7 homers in their 12 meetings with Washington and 1.0 in their other 111 games.

They nearly let the Nationals take the lead before the eight-run explosion when Seranthony Dominguez fielded a bunt from Alex Call and made an errant throw that resulted in three bases. He was able to induce a shallow flyout and a ball that Kyle Schwarber caught at the wall to end the seventh and set the stage for the eighth.

The Phillies are 67-56 and will enter Sunday leading the Giants by at least two games for the top NL wild-card spot. They end their series with the Nationals Sunday night in Williamsport as part of MLB's Little League Classic.

Cristopher Sanchez, who found out this weekend he'll be remaining in the Phillies' rotation as Ranger Suarez went on the 15-day IL with a hamstring strain, pitched well again. He allowed two runs over six innings and didn't walk a batter. He's made 11 starts since being recalled from Triple A on June 17 and walked one batter or none in nine of them. He has a 3.15 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in those 60 innings.

The Phillies have made two comebacks in their last three games, rallying to beat Kevin Gausman after falling behind by two runs on Wednesday, then coming back from down three late on Saturday. They've scored 28 runs in their last three games after scoring two in the prior three.

The weekend series and the season series between the Phils and Nats ends with Zack Wheeler (9-5, 3.63) opposing Trevor Williams (5-7, 5.20).