Wheeler and Phillies' offense overwhelm Cardinals in win

The first inning did not go so hot for Zack Wheeler his last time out. He trailed by four runs before retiring a batter in a loss to the Nationals in Williamsport.

Much better this time.

Wheeler retired the Cardinals 1-2-3 in the opening frame Saturday night en route to a dominant seven-inning performance in a 12-1 win. He struck out 10 and allowed only three hits.

Wheeler has completed at least seven innings in three straight starts and five of his last eight. He has four starts this season with between 10 and 12 strikeouts. He entered Saturday with an ERA about a run higher than the last two seasons, but keep in mind that offense is up league-wide with 2023 rule changes. Most of Wheeler's under-the-hood metrics indicate he's been just as good as his prior years with the Phillies. At the All-Star break, he had been more negatively affected by his defense than any pitcher in the National League, according to Statcast fielding data.

"He has pitched really well and hopefully he's in the conversation for Cy Young because his numbers are that good," manager Rob Thomson said Saturday afternoon. "He's executing his pitches, he's locating his fastball, he's really getting a lot of sink on his two-seamer, which gets soft contact, chopped balls, quick outs.

"Last start, which was really encouraging, his velocity was up to 97, 98. I don't know whether the gun is different in Williamsport, but it's encouraging."

It wasn't just the radar gun in Williamsport. Wheeler's velocity was up even more on Saturday to an average of 97 mph.

This last-place Cardinals team is simply playing out the string, so it's beneficial for the Phillies that they'll see them again Sunday and for three more games in mid-September.

The bottom of the order started the Phils' first rally, just as it did Friday night, and the top of the lineup made it a lopsided win. The Phillies scored twice in the third inning, once in the fourth, fifth and sixth and seven times in the seventh. They're 5-3 in their last eight games despite their opponent scoring first in all eight.

Kyle Schwarber reached base three times. Trea Turner had another multi-hit game, drove in a run and scored twice. Bryce Harper reached base all four times with a double, two RBI singles and a walk. Nick Castellanos hit a three-run homer and a double. Bryson Stott homered in a multi-hit game.

Harper is 17-for-33 (.515) over his last nine games with eight extra-base hits, 11 RBI and 12 runs scored. He's hit .366 in August with an OPS approaching 1.200.

Schwarber has reached base in 20 of his last 38 plate appearances.

Turner has a hit in 18 of the last 20 games with an OPS over 1.000.

Brandon Marsh stayed hot with a three-run bomb in the seventh inning. He's hitting .289 on the season with an .846 OPS, production well beyond what anyone would have reasonably expected.

At 71-58, the Phillies are as far over .500 as they've been all season. They look to make it a sweep Sunday afternoon when Aaron Nola opposes rookie left-hander Drew Rom.