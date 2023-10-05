Phillies overalls are taking over the city … and we're not mad about it

Overalls are taking over Philly in all of their red and white pinstripe glory.
If you haven't heard about them by now, you're probably living under a rock.
A late summer trend started by Garrett Stubbs turned into a complete movement across the clubhouse, the ballpark and now the city … it's pretty incredible.
Stubbs gifted pairs of the FOCO overalls to all of his teammates:
As you can guess, as soon as they were spotted rocking them, everyone wanted to get their hands on a pair. While they were already gaining popularity at a rapid pace, things went into overdrive once Stubbs wore them in the clubhouse after the Phillies clinched the top Wild Card seed.
Philadelphia Phillies
Wherever you look at this point, you're going to see them.
And sure enough, after the Phillies swept the Marlins in the Wild Card Series Wednesday, Stubbs was spotted in the clubhouse partying in a new set:
Pretty soon, all 40,000-plus fans are going to start showing up at Citizens Bank Park in a variety of these beautiful creations.
Heck, even Jamie Moyer, who threw out the first pitch ahead of Game 2 came out repping a pair with the Phanatic on them.
They. Are. Everywhere.
If you want to twin with the team, you can grab your own pair of overalls here.
It's taking everything out of me to not get a pair of each style. Then again, it seems like the right time to dress to impress ... after all, it is Red October.