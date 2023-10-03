The Phillies 2023 playoff hype video is here, and it's perfect

As if another run at the World Series isn’t enough to fire up the Phillies fan base, the team’s social media artists have turned things up about a thousand notches.

The Phillies put out their hype video in advance of tonight’s Game 1 of their NL Wild Card series against the Marlins, and it’s perfect. Replete with highlights (and lowlights) of the regular season, the video intertwines candid comments from the players throughout.

But the star of this hype video? None other than backup catcher Garrett Stubbs, who may be the smallest player on the roster, with a personality larger than life, as we all saw during every clubhouse celebration over the past 13 months.

He has always been a great interview. And for the purposes of putting a playoff hype video together, Stubbsy hits every note.

Some of Stubbs’ highlights:

“Whatever team is on the other side of the field, I don’t think we care.”

“It just seems like every guy just kinda has a personality that fits this city.”

“This city just loves to win.”

“I don’t think my mind is ever not on winning the World Series.”

“I’ve said this to somebody before: If they don’t understand Philadelphia, come here [to CBP] in October.”

“And if you don’t get it, then get the f--- out of Philly.”

If you don't understand Philadelphia, come here in October.#RedOctober pic.twitter.com/PQN8rzrWJ4 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 3, 2023

Said, Stubbsy. Said.