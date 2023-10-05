Brad Lidge talks Phillies vs Braves, 2008 World Series stories

John Clark sits down with former Phillies closer and 2008 World Series champion Brad Lidge to discuss the Phillies vs. Braves NLDS rematch, the atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park and stories from the 2008 World Series celebration.

00:00 - Brad Lidge

0:50 - Wheeler and Nola dominate the Marlins

2:02 - Starting pitching the key to the NLDS?

3:16 - Phillies have momentum on their side

5:58 - The effect of the CBP crowd is real

7:59 - How the atmosphere compares to 2008

9:08 - Could Phillies fans still be in the Braves' heads?

10:11 - Phillies lineup has a lot of mentally tough hitters

11:36 - Pick your poison with the Phillies bullpen

13:36 - Will the World Series champion come out of this series?

14:36 - Lidge makes his World Series prediction

16:19 - How does the crowd noise feel as a player?

18:40 - Behind the scenes of a locker room party

19:59 - Best party from the 2008 World Series run?