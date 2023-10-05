MOVING ON! Inside the clubhouse celebration on the Takeoff Podcast as Phils advance to NLDS

On the latest episode of the Takeoff Podcast, John Clark takes us inside the Phillies' clubhouse as the team celebrated sweeping the Marlins and advancing to the NLDS.



00:00 - PHILLIES ADVANCE

00:55 - Bryson Stott

02:36 - Bryce Harper

04:28 - J.T. Realmuto

06:33 - Aaron Nola

09:06 - Alec Bohm

10:40 - Brandon Marsh

12:11 - Craig Kimbrel

13:17 - Taijuan Walker

15:02 - Zack Wheeler

17:06 - John Middleton