PHILLIES ADVANCE TO NLCS: Inside the clubhouse celebration on the Takeoff Podcast

John Clark was inside the Phillies' clubhouse for their epic celebration after eliminating the Braves and advancing to the NLCS.
00:00 - Phillies advance to NLCS
00:59 - Bryce Harper
02:17 - Matt Strahm
04:22 - Bryson Stott
06:04 - Alex Bohm
08:08 - Taijuan Walker
10:03 - Jose Alvarado
11:38 - Brandon Marsh
14:16 - J.T. Realmuto
15:41 - Aaron Nola
18:34 - John Middleton
Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.