PHILLIES ADVANCE TO NLCS: Inside the clubhouse celebration on the Takeoff Podcast

John Clark was inside the Phillies' clubhouse for their epic celebration after eliminating the Braves and advancing to the NLCS.



00:00 - Phillies advance to NLCS

00:59 - Bryce Harper

02:17 - Matt Strahm

04:22 - Bryson Stott

06:04 - Alex Bohm

08:08 - Taijuan Walker

10:03 - Jose Alvarado

11:38 - Brandon Marsh

14:16 - J.T. Realmuto

15:41 - Aaron Nola

18:34 - John Middleton

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube