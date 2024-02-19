Phillies Spring Training with Dave Dombrowski, Bryson Stott & Taijuan Walker on the Takeoff Podcast with John Clark

John Clark is down in Clearwater for the start of Phillies Spring Training and sits down with Dave Dombrowski, Bryson Stott and Taijuan Walker. Dave Dombrowski talks about what Whit Merrifield brings to the Phillies. Bryson Stott talks about if there will be a song to replace "Dancing on My Own"?

0:00 - Dave Dombrowski

20:57 - Byrson Stott

34:36 - Taijuan Walker

