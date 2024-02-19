Trending
Takeoff with John Clark

Phillies Spring Training with Dave Dombrowski, Bryson Stott & Taijuan Walker on the Takeoff Podcast with John Clark

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

John Clark is down in Clearwater for the start of Phillies Spring Training and sits down with Dave Dombrowski, Bryson Stott and Taijuan Walker. Dave Dombrowski talks about what Whit Merrifield brings to the Phillies. Bryson Stott talks about if there will be a song to replace "Dancing on My Own"?

0:00 - Dave Dombrowski
20:57 - Byrson Stott
34:36 - Taijuan Walker

