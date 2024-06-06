Trending
Takeoff with John Clark

Takeoff Podcast: Kyle Schwarber details Phillies' special clubhouse connection, Mark DeRosa tabs team as N.L.'s best

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

Takeoff Kyle Schwarber

John Clark catches up with Kyle Schwarber at Citizens Bank Park as the Phillies gear up for a series in London against the Mets. Then, MLB Network's Mark DeRose joins Takeoff to discuss the Fightins' red-hot start to the season.

Schwarber’s Block Party - Wednesday, June 19, 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Yards Brewing Company https://schwarbersneighborhoodheroes.org/block-party

This article tagged under:

Takeoff with John ClarkPhillies
