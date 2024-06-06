Takeoff Podcast: Kyle Schwarber details Phillies' special clubhouse connection, Mark DeRosa tabs team as N.L.'s best

John Clark catches up with Kyle Schwarber at Citizens Bank Park as the Phillies gear up for a series in London against the Mets. Then, MLB Network's Mark DeRose joins Takeoff to discuss the Fightins' red-hot start to the season.

Schwarber’s Block Party - Wednesday, June 19, 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Yards Brewing Company https://schwarbersneighborhoodheroes.org/block-party